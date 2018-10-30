Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Wishplay’s virtual Halloween delivers a treat to terminally ill children

Simon Cohen
By

Wishplay Virtual Halloweeen

If you or someone you love has ever spent any time as a patient in a hospital, you know how isolating the experience can be. Those four walls and your hospital bed become your whole world. For patients receiving palliative care — those with essentially no hope for recovery — that room is often the last thing they ever see. 

For David Parker, a Toronto-based technology developer, this situation was unacceptable, so he set himself the goal of providing these patients an escape — albeit a temporary one — through virtual reality. Two years ago, he began to approach local hospitals with a simple idea: He would bring an inexpensive, consumer-grade VR rig to patients’ bedsides, and curate a virtual mini-holiday that let them experience a slice of their pre-palliative lives. Unlike some of the existing clinical VR gear that had been used in the past, Parker’s version would be absolutely free, and it would be deeply personal: He would let patients make custom requests for the content.

Though that sounds like a simple concept, making it happen wasn’t simple at all. Parker had to overcome several hurdles, from convincing skeptical hospital staff that he wasn’t using patients as guinea pigs for a new for-profit business venture, to figuring out how to make all of the VR gear hospital-safe from an infection control point of view. Eventually, Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital became the first to give the green light.

Giving his clients a VR experience that went beyond stock footage meant that Parker would go to a patient’s favorite sidewalk cafe, or a park bench, and set up a 360-degree video camera. The effort was worth it. Being able to don a VR headset, and be immersed in that familiar environment — even if only for five minutes or less — had a profound effect on those who tried it. “Right from the beginning, it was so magical,” Parker told Digital Trends. The patients’ reactions were unabashed joy. “They realized that the world was no longer closed off to them,” he said, “there was a ray of hope that they could actually do something.”

His first clients were older patients, seeking to relive their fondest memories, but Parker decided the next step was to bring VR to very sick children, so that they wouldn’t miss out on things like Halloween. As a father of two, it was a no-brainer. “Being able to create a virtual environment so that they can experience one of the happiest times in a kid’s life,” he said, “I mean, that’s just the best damn thing you could ever think of. It just has to happen.” With the help of friends and family, Parker staged an early trick-or-treating session and shot it all on a high-end 360 camera, from a kid’s perspective. The first clients to get a taste of this virtual candy-collecting crusade will be patients at Toronto’s Emily’s House, a hospice that serves terminally ill children and their families.

In order to get the word out, and reach as many patients as possible, Parker has established a non-profit, called Wishplay, which, if everything goes according to plan, will become the nexus for a much larger, crowdfunded and crowdsourced VR experience platform. It starts with this year’s virtual Halloween: On October 31, there will be a pre-recorded trick or treat experience that anyone can download if you have a Google Cardboard and a compatible phone. Or, you can tune in to a livestream 360-degree feed, shot from the perspective of a family handing out candy to kids as they come by the house.

“We consider this is a precursor,” Parker said about the virtual Halloween, “because the next one is Christmas.” Eventually, he hopes that the public will become engaged with the platform and sign up to be volunteer “experience collectors” — people who take 360-cameras with them when they travel, or take part in exciting activities, and submit the footage to Wishplay to be edited. Ideally, patients will have their VR experience wishes granted by the crowd, and everyone else — healthy or sick — will be able to enjoy it, too. People can also support the program through donations of money or time: “We’re giving these headsets and VR packages to hospitals. We’ll need volunteers to help deliver the experience to patients.”

For more, visit Wishplay.ca.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DJI adds a bunch of extras to Mavic 2 for a new search-and-rescue drone
Sony Aibo Robot Dog feature image
Smart Home

Can Aibo replace Fido? I fostered Sony’s robot dog for a week to find out

Can a robot dog replace a real dog? I set out to find the answer to that question by “fostering” Aibo, Sony’s robot dog. I came away from the experience with more questions than answers.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Pebble 2
Emerging Tech

5 crazy successful Kickstarters that didn’t live up to the hype

Funding a Kickstarter project is a gamble. From the Coolest Cooler to the PonoPlayer, we've put together a list of products that received millions in funding, only to produce a lackluster product in the end.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
digital domain digitizes actors performers virtual 2pac3
Emerging Tech

Meet the startup resurrecting dead celebrities and digitally cloning living ones

The trend for de-aging or even digitally resurrecting old actors is becoming a major part of Hollywood. Here's how these digital thespians are created -- and what it means for the future of movies.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
hubble alpha centauri telescope feat
Emerging Tech

Hubble Telescope functioning again after activation of backup gyro

On October 5 the Hubble telescope suffered a failure of one of six gyros on board -- instruments which measure the rotation of the craft. Now NASA has announced that the telescope has been fixed by the activation of a backup gyro.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Mercury orbiter BepiColombo
Emerging Tech

Mission to Mercury successfully launched by Japanese and European space agencies

A spacecraft with a mission to explore Mercury has been launched in a combined effort by the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The aim of the mission is to study Mercury's inner core.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
robots to make at one of the worlds most advanced facilities abb yumi robot
Emerging Tech

Robot uprising a step closer with plan for factory where they build themselves

A factory where robots make robots is surely the stuff of nightmares for those living in fear of the dreaded uprising. But putting apocalyptic horrors aside, ABB's upcoming facility could be one of the most advanced yet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
shiru cafe coffee for data gettyimages 549933727
Emerging Tech

This cafe lets students trade their data for a ‘free’ cup of coffee

Can't afford to pay for your morning coffee? Shiru Cafe will offer you a cup of joe in exchange for some personal data. The chain opened up its first U.S. location earlier this year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
text lie detector statements police robbery taking notes
Emerging Tech

Text-based lie detector can help cops filter out fake robbery reports

Researchers have developed software which can reportedly help law enforcement accurately identify false statements about robberies, based on the statements given to police. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pixl lego bricks meet minecraft fidget cube kickstarter castle
Emerging Tech

The Fidget Cube creators return with ‘Minecraft’-style building blocks

Two years ago, Antsy Labs’ crazy-successful Fidget Cube hit Kickstarter. Now its creators are back with a set of magnetic building blocks which look a mashup of Lego bricks and Minecraft.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dji adds more kit to mavic 2 for a new search and rescue drone enterprise
Emerging Tech

DJI adds a bunch of extras to Mavic 2 for a new search-and-rescue drone

Drone giant DJI has added a bunch of extras to its compact Mavic 2 drone to create a new flying machine that's ideal for search-and-rescue missions, as well as industrial inspections.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
dji matrice 200 m200
Business

Some DJI Matrice 200 drones are falling from the sky after sudden power loss

DJI is scrambling to solve a problem with its Matrice 200 drone after reports that a "small number" of the quadcopters had fallen from the sky following sudden power loss. No injuries have so far been reported.
Posted By Trevor Mogg