Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Watch the huge Stratolaunch plane take to the skies for the very first time

Trevor Mogg
By

With its six engines, twin fuselage, and the world’s longest wingspan, the giant Stratolaunch jet took off from a California runway on Saturday as it embarked on its maiden flight.

The Stratolaunch was the brainchild of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and could one day be used as part of a cost-effective system for getting satellites into space.

The aircraft’s 28 wheels left the ground for the very first time at 6:58 a.m. PT from the Mojave Air and Space Port about 70 miles north of Los Angeles. It stayed in the skies over the Mojave Desert for 2.5 hours, achieving a maximum speed of 189 mph (143 kmh) at altitudes of up to 17,000 feet (5,182 meters).

During the outing, the Stratolaunch’s test pilots evaluated its performance and handling before bringing the plane safely back to base. Pilot Evan Thomas of Scaled Composites, which built the Stratolaunch, described the aircraft’s maiden flight as “fantastic,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

“The airplane very nicely, smoothly rotated and really just lifted off the ground,” Thomas said after touching down. “It definitely was ready to fly and wanted to fly and climbed out quickly.”

The Stratolaunch features a record-breaking 385-foot (117 meters) wingspan — greater than the length of a football field. It’s long, too, and at 250 feet (76.3 meters) slightly surpasses the length of the world’s largest passenger plane, the Airbus A380.

“We all know Paul would have been proud to witness today’s historic achievement,” Jody Allen, chair of Stratolaunch Systems parent Vulcan Inc. and Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, said in a release, adding, “The aircraft is a remarkable engineering achievement and we congratulate everyone involved.”

In comments reported by the AP following the Stratolaunch’s successful outing on Saturday, Jean Floyd, chief executive of Stratolaunch Systems, said: “It was an emotional moment for me, to personally watch this majestic bird take flight, to see Paul Allen’s dream come to life in front of my very eyes.”

Paul Allen, who died in 2018 aged 65, founded Stratolaunch Systems in 2011 to create a mobile launch platform for airline-style access to space that’s both convenient and affordable. The aircraft’s reinforced center wing can support multiple satellite-carrying launch vehicles, weighing up to a total of 500,000 pounds. The plan is for the Stratolaunch to carry the launch vehicles to an altitude of 35,000 feet (about 10,700 meters) before releasing them. The vehicles’ rocket engines would then fire up and transport the satellites into space for deployment.

If you’re impressed by the sheer enormity of the Stratolaunch, then perhaps you’d like to check out this Digital Trends piece highlighting some more of the world’s largest aircraft.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
somnox sleep robot pillow sleeping
Emerging Tech

You can now buy the $600 Somnox robot that promises to help you sleep better

Would you sleep with a robot, if it promised to cure insomnia, and leave you better rested? That’s the idea behind the Somnox sleep robot, and we leapt into bed with it for a single night to find out if it worked.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Emerging Tech

Robot invasion: Walmart to deploy thousands of automated assistants

Walmart is planning a major rollout of thousands of robot assistants capable of performing a range of routine tasks at its stores. The idea is that they'll free up time for human workers so they can spend more time with customers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
first black hole image artist s impression of the at heart m87
Emerging Tech

Seeing the unseeable: Astronomers capture historic first image of a black hole

For the first time ever, astronomers have captured an image of a black hole. The image represents a historic achievement in imaging of one of the most extreme and hard-to-observe phenomena in our universe.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Elon Musk SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket
Emerging Tech

Mission success! SpaceX delivers satellite, lands all 3 Falcon Heavy boosters

The Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful rocket in current operation, will launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday in what will be its first commercial mission. Wednesday's launch was delayed by strong winds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
animal ai olympics challenge feat
Emerging Tech

Animals, algorithms, and obstacle courses: Welcome to the A.I. Olympics

The upcoming Animal-A.I. Olympics will test whether the top artificial intelligence algorithms can complete intelligence tests designed for animals. At stake is a $10,000 prize for the winner.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit rocycle robot 1 wider shot of w conveyer belt baxter hardware photo credit jason dorfman csail
Emerging Tech

MIT’s bot sifts through trash to do your recycling for you

Engineers from MIT have developed a new recycling robot that’s capable of automating the process of sifting through tons of trash to distinguish between paper, plastic and metal items.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX
Emerging Tech

The next clash of Silicon Valley titans will take place in space

By attempting o bring internet access to every last person on Earth, tech giants have a new mission. It's also one that will put them into competition with one another -- only this time in space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
unbreakable 3d printed metal guitar
Emerging Tech

Even a true rock god can’t smash this unbreakable 3D-printed metal guitar

Rock stars love to smash guitars. Geeky engineers love to build things using the latest high-tech tools. What happens when both parties meet? This "unbreakable" 3D-printed metal guitar.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Beresheet payload
Emerging Tech

Minutes before landing, Israeli moon mission suffers catastrophic failure

The Israeli spacecraft Beresheet has already made history as the first privately funded craft to enter orbit around the moon. Now, it will face its biggest challenge yet: It is scheduled to land on the moon today, and you can watch live.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
blue robot helping home folding towel
Emerging Tech

Blue the robot could help fold clothes or unload your dishes for under $5,000

Ever dreamed of having your very own helper robot? Roboticists from UC Berkeley have created a new robot to help unpack your dishwasher or fold your clothes. All for under $5,000, too!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
space body twin study 197832 web 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s twin study reveals effects of time spent in space on the human body

A NASA study has revealed clues about the effects of space by studying astronaut twin brothers, Scott and Mark Kelly. Mark stayed on Earth while Scott spent 340 days aboard the International Space Station.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity clay bearing unit sample curiosityclay
Emerging Tech

Curiosity collects first clay sample, could provide evidence of ancient water

The Curiosity rover's adventures on Mars continue with an exploration of the clay-rich bedrock in a part of Mount Sharp. Clay minerals are of particular interest as they could indicate that there used to be water present on the surface.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
space weather predictive model spaceweather
Emerging Tech

Predicting space weather to protect spacecraft from killer electrons

Weather events aren't only a problem on Earth -- they can cause serious issues in space too. Space storms of high-energy particles bombard spacecraft, causing serious damage. Now a study has found a way to predict the arrival of the storms.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
stellar wind jupiter atmosphere pia22774 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Stellar wind plays a key role in heating Jupiter’s atmosphere

Our Sun, like other stars, gives off gases called stellar winds which are important in star formation. Now it appears that these winds have another important effect: warming the atmosphere on planets like Jupiter.
Posted By Georgina Torbet