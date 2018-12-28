Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

No vein, no gain: Wax hand beats the latest vein-recognition systems

Luke Dormehl
By
wax hand fools vein reading system hand2

We’re bored by voice identification, fatigued by Face ID, and totally over fingerprint-reading technology. Here in the closing days of 2018, it’s all about unusual new biometric technologies like “vein authentication.” As its name suggests, this technology involves reading the unique pattern of veins on a person’s palm to confirm that they are who they say they are. Such technology is reportedly being increasingly used in high-security facilities around the world.

Only it might not turn out to be quite as secure as people think — at least if a recent demonstration at the hacker-centric Chaos Communication Congress is to be believed.

This week, a small team of security researchers showcased how the latest vein-reading security systems are no match for something as basic as a fake wax hand containing printed vein details.

“We showed how to use a modified DLSR [camera] to capture hand vein patterns from a distance of around 5 meters,” security researcher Jan Krissler, aka Starbug, told Digital Trends. “After adjusting the contrast, we then printed the vein patterns with a standard laser printer and covered the print with a layer of bee wax to simulate human tissue. With those dummies, we were able to fool the latest systems of both major vendors of vein recognition systems, Fujitsu and Hitachi.”

As exploits go, it’s pretty ingenious — but also alarmingly straightforward. It’s not quite as easy as fooling a facial-recognition system by holding up a photograph of the person, but it’s not too far off. (Although actually getting a good photo of someone’s hand with their veins visible might be a little tough.) According to Krissler, until now the accepted wisdom was that veins are buried inside the body and were thought to be difficult to capture. Just as facial recognition has had to improve, however, it seems that vein authentication must also ramp up its efforts.

“There are ways to measure blood flow that would detect our dummy,” Krissler continued. Even then he thinks that there would be ways to fool the technology, though. It appears that there is more that needs to be done before we can rely on reading veins as a foolproof security system.

Hey, maybe one of these other oddball biometric technologies will have better luck.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away
drone delivery testers reveal main gripe about service google wing
Emerging Tech

Drone delivery testers reveal their main gripe about such a service

Anyone who has been close to a quadcopter won't be surprised to discover what it is that people seem to be most concerned about when it comes to the idea of drone delivery services.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
pepper the robot new york city bank
Emerging Tech

How A.I. will change your world in 2019, for better or worse

From a science-fiction dream to a critical part of our everyday lives, artificial intelligence is everywhere. You probably don't see AI at work, and that's by design. AI is changing everything. But do we want it to?
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Photography

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier

Few things instill a sense of wonder quite like the final frontier. The best space photos show off the beauty of Earth, our solar system, and the far corners of the universe. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

Tech trends to watch from CES 2019

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
doomba roomba doom levels rand1
Emerging Tech

Doomba uses your Roomba data to build new ‘Doom’ maps. You’re welcome

One enterprising game developer recently decided to repurpose his Roomba vacuum's mapping data to create custom levels of the classic first-person shooter Doom. Because why the heck not?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what is the hyperloop hyperlooptt capsule unveil
Emerging Tech

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies unveils its new Quintero One capsule

The Hyperloop, Elon Musk's intriguing idea for a transportation system, could revolutionize mass transit as we know it. But questions about its financial and political feasibility loom large.
Posted By Will Nicol
lidar fujitsu judging gymnastics
Emerging Tech

Self-driving car tech will soon help to judge gymnastics competitions

Fujitsu has developed a new lidar-based system which can calculate the exact angle of joints and limbs in gymnastics routines to take the guesswork out of judging. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Everything you need to know

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Most significant science new and breakthroughs of 2018
Emerging Tech

From solar probes to A.I. art, these breakthroughs changed the course of 2018

2018 as a whole was equal parts weird, worrying, and wonderful. The same can be said of the science that happened this year. Here’s our recap — in no particular order — of the most outstanding scientific breakthroughs, news, and…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
penn state 3d print porous tissues tissue
Emerging Tech

The key to 3D printing bone and cartilage? Seaweed

A team of researchers at Pennsylvania State University found a new way to 3D print lab-made porous tissues, such as bone and cartilage. Here's what makes their advance so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
limbitless prosthetic arms halo league of legends limbitlesshaloarm
Digital Trends Live

We talked to Limbitless about giving gaming-themed prosthetic arms to kids

The nonprofit organization Limbitless creates free bionic arms for children to use like they would a traditional arm. Digital Trends talked to Limbitless about its arms and partnerships with game franchises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
3D Robotics Solo drone
Emerging Tech

Straighten up and fly right: How to register your drone with the FAA

Before you take to the skies with your new drone, you need to make sure it has been properly registered with the U.S. government. Check our guide for registration requirements and easy, step-by-step instructions on how to complete your…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
jetpack aviation racing test flight screen shot 2018 12 28 at 08 42 15
Emerging Tech

The world’s first jetpack racing league is poised to take off in 2019

Are you ready to enter the world of jetpack racing as a spectator sport? Jetpack Aviation recently carried out a pair of test flights to prove its concept. Check out what happened.
Posted By Luke Dormehl