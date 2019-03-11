Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

U.S. Air Force completes first test flight of new Valkyrie combat drone

Kelly Hodgkins
By

The U.S. Air Force last week completed the first test flight of its new stealth fighter drone, the XQ-58A Valkyrie. The Valkyrie lifted off at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona on March 5 and was in the air for 76 minutes. Though the Air Force is often secretive about its emerging technology, it loosened the reins a bit sharing a brief 15-second clip showcasing this milestone maiden flight.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie demonstrator is a long-range, high subsonic unmanned air vehicle with a range over 2,000 miles and flight speeds up to 652 miles per hour. It can take off from a runway like a plane or launch into the air via a rocket. It was designed to fly alongside a piloted aircraft and provide mission support as part of the Air Force’s concept “Loyal Wingman” program. Theoretically, the UAV can assist in surveillance, participate in electronic warfare and even fire upon an enemy target if needed. In the future, the military could equip these loyal wingman drones with artificial intelligence, sensitive surveillance equipment, and advanced weaponry. Soldiers could stay out of harm’s way by using these high-tech UAVs to fly high-risk missions into enemy territory.

The Air Force Research Laboratory contracted with San Diego-based Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems to develop the Valkyrie long-range unmanned aerial vehicle. The project falls under the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) initiative which is focused on developing faster and cheaper tactical aircraft. The XQ-58A drone took 2.5 years to progress from contract award to first test flight and costs an estimated $2-3 million per drone to build. This price tag puts each drone on a par with a single Patriot missile and is significantly less expensive than the average fighter jet which costs upward of $100 million per aircraft.

Last week’s maiden voyage was the first, but not the final test flight for the stealth combat drone. The Air Force plans to conduct a total of five test flights in two separate phases. Future test flights will evaluate system functionality and gauge aerodynamic performance as well as refine both the launch and recovery systems. Kratos isn’t the only defense company working on combat UAVs. Boeing Australia recently announced plans to make an A.I.-equipped fighter drone that can serve as a “loyal wingman” for piloted fighter jets.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric skateboards for 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet sole x ubb feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Sustainable footwear and insect-inspired drones

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
insight heat probe placed pia23046 1041 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars InSight lander is facing a rocky road as its drill hits a rock

The InSight lander has run into trouble this week with its project to drill up to 16 feet down into the surface in order to measure temperatures below the surface. Now drilling has been suspended for two weeks.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble ngc 6052 merging colliding galaxies
Emerging Tech

Hubble captures two colliding galaxies merging to form a super-galaxy

Two galaxies are colliding in the distant NGC 6052 in the constellation of Hercules. The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of this pair of galaxies, which were previously believed to be one irregularly shaped galaxy.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
cern long lived antimatter particles fractal 1147253 1920
Emerging Tech

CERN scientists create antimatter to answer fundamental question of the universe

Why is there hardly any antimatter in our universe? A new experiment from CERN has started tackling this question by looking at how matter and antimatter could react differently to Earth's gravitational field.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble alpha centauri new view of the pillars creation visible
Emerging Tech

Is the truth out there? New paper proposes solution to the Fermi paradox

It's strange to ponder why no other civilizations have contacted us here on Earth. A new paper has used computer modelling to show it wouldn't necessarily take all that long for space-faring civilizations to travel across the galaxy.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
galactic winds star formation pia23010 hires 1
Emerging Tech

The birth of stars creates epic stellar winds which seed new galaxies

In the vast distances between galaxies, gas and dust collect and eventually become the seed for new stars and galaxies. But where does this matter come from? Galactic winds caused by star formation may be the answer.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
habitable planets k stars 742541main kepler 62morningstar 1 full
Emerging Tech

Searching for habitable planets in the Goldilocks Zone of K stars

To find potentially habitable worlds, astronomers search in the "Goldilocks Zone" around stars. Now a new study has identified types of star called K stars which make especially promising targets to host habitable planets.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mice vision infrared nanoparticles mouse 1708347 1920
Emerging Tech

Hide the cheese: scientists just created supermice that can see in infrared

Scientists have used nanotechnology to give mice artificially induced infrared vision. They injected mice with nanoparticles that gave the creatures infrared vision for up to 10 weeks from just one treatment.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
how to photograph the moon 1adjusted
Emerging Tech

Tiny amounts of water bounce along the surface of the Moon

Data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has shown water on the Moon moves in an intricate cycle, mixing with lunar soil and then bouncing to a new location or being released into the atmosphere during the relatively warm lunar noon.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa sls progress update 70mt dac3 orange launch from ocean uhr2 1
Emerging Tech

NASA shares an update about its next generation launch system, SLS

NASA's next-generation launch system SLS will take astronauts of the future to the Moon and beyond. Now NASA has announced its progress towards the first mission for the new system, Exploration Mission-1 (EM-1) in 2020.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

3D printers are better and more affordable. These are the best of 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels