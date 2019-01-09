Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 2

Share

On today’s episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we’re also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the latest VTOL taxi from Bell Helicopters and the future of urban transportation to the hottest 8K television and rollable OLED screens.

We roundup the top mobile phone announcements and automotive innovations. We’re joined by former NASA astronaut Scott Parazynski with his new drone controller and the original shark from Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington. We’ll be broadcasting live from 9am to 5:45pm PST. All things #CES2019