Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 3

On today’s episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we’re also hosting some amazing guests and panels and announcing our Top Tech of CES award winners.

We’re joined by the CEO of Ring Security, Michael Wolf, the publisher of The Spoon – all about Smart Home Tech, Scott Franklin, the Dir. of Marketing of Ventev to talk wireless charging and the CEO of Origin PC, Kevin Wasielewski. We’re giving away an Origin PC tower and a Yuneec Mantis Q drone!

Was this year a revolutionary year in tech for CES or evolutionary and we close out the show with Cyberfishing…”We’ve gone fishing!”