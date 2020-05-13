On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending stories in tech, including Twitter allowing stay-at-home work forever, Apple bringing some employees back, a Dell XPS review, Amazon Fire HD, a SpaceX simulator and more.

Ben Bailey

Nibler then speaks with Ben Bailey, host of Bravo’s Cash Cab, talks about how he’s surviving quarantine and how he’s raising money for COVID-19 relief.

We then look to space, as we discuss SpaceX’s first planned manned mission, which is scheduled to launch on May 27.

Chris Steinbacher

We talk with Chris Steinbacher, a former software engineer turned YouTuber, who started a channel where he creates some of the world’s craziest sports cars from what would otherwise be unused junk.

Finally, we find out what’s TBD with Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner. This week they discuss the idea of contact tracing during the pandemic, which may turn into some becoming “contact detectives.”

Editors' Recommendations