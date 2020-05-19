  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Apple’s AR glasses, robot vacuum reviews, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the biggest topics in tech, including changes to upcoming conventions and court hearings, details on Apple’s AR glasses, Amazon’s launch of Crucible, robot vacuum reviews, and more.

Paul MacDougall, principal sales engineer at Bitmovin, joins the program to discuss how the 2020 presidential election will lead to a boom of virtual rallies, and how to create the infrastructure to handle all the online traffic.

John Velasco reviews several different robotic vacuums, including the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge, the Roborock S6 MaxV, and the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI.

Alyx Weiss

Finally, we speak with Alyx Weiss (aka “ayydubs,”) a YouTube content creator most known for her Hidden Camera Uber Pranks and Revealing your Secrets series.

