On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top-trending stories in tech, including the historic SpaceX launch, Switzerland’s COVID-19 contact tracing, Apple’s reopening more stores, Twitter’s fact-checking of President Trump, and more.

Al Barr

Al Barr, co-lead singer of Dropkick Murpys, joins the show to talk about their upcoming livestream concert from Fenway Park in Boston, with Bruce Springsteen joining them remotely.

DT writer Georgina Torbet then discusses the historic SpaceX launch, which is the first time that American astronauts have launched from American soil since the ending of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

Winnie Sun

Winnie Sun, from Sun Group Wealth Partners, then joins the show to talk about putting together a financial first aid kit for retirement, emergencies, unemployment, or big expenses.

Finally, we check out what’s TBD with DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner. This week, we take a closer look at the launch of the HBO Max streaming service.

