On Monday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech news, including Facebook employees’ criticism of the platform, Google postpones Android 11, SpaceX’s successful launch, the Atari retro VCS console, and more.

We then take a look at the Black Magic Design ATEM Mini Pro, which can turn your DSLR camera into a connected webcam.

Kimberly Bryant

Nibler then speaks with Kimberly Bryant, founder and chief executive officer of Black Girls Code, who speaks to the lack of diversity in tech, and ways that it can be addressed and fixed.

Once again, it’s time for Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where Drew Prindle takes a look at some of the best crowdfunding projects around, including the Lumos Ultra bike helmet, the Barisieur 2.0 coffee brewing alarm clock, and the Aimicat automatic cat little cleaner.

Editors' Recommendations