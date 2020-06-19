On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories, including social media’s removal of Trump campaign posts, AMC won’t require masks when re-opening, EA’s live showcases, NBA players may wear smart rings, Google launches a Pinterest rival, and more.

Dulcé Sloan

Nibler then speaks with Dulcé Sloan, comedian and correspondent for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, about her new podcast The Black Ass Show, and celebrating iconic black TV shows.

Then it’s time for another Work/Life with Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame. This week, Pressler discusses how to be a force for good as you live out your values at the office.

Alexis Chikaeze

Finally, we talk with Alexis Chikaeze, star of the upcoming Miss Juneteenth, about her journey to acting and what her new role means to her.

