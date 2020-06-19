  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: NBA players to wear smart rings, EA’s live showcases

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories, including social media’s removal of Trump campaign posts, AMC won’t require masks when re-opening, EA’s live showcases, NBA players may wear smart rings, Google launches a Pinterest rival, and more.

Dulcé Sloan

Nibler then speaks with Dulcé Sloan, comedian and correspondent for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, about her new podcast The Black Ass Show, and celebrating iconic black TV shows.

Then it’s time for another Work/Life with Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame. This week, Pressler discusses how to be a force for good as you live out your values at the office.

Alexis Chikaeze

Finally, we talk with Alexis Chikaeze, star of the upcoming Miss Juneteenth, about her journey to acting and what her new role means to her.

Editors' Recommendations

Digital Trends Live: Chrome security weakness, Ford Mach-E, space balloons

digital trends live episode 402 mav promo keyart 1920x1080 223545768

Digital Trends Live: WWDC preview, DeepFaceDrawing, and more

digital trends live episode 401 812a6680 b085 11ea b7fd 7591620edf6b

Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile’s nationwide outage, Rosie Okumura, and more

digital trends live episode 400 b2 21 e1580144601304

Digital Trends Live: Antitrust investigation inro Amazon, deepfake challenge

digital trends live episode 399 dfdc og

Digital Trends Live: Fandango buys Vudu, Sonos streams music, and more

digital trends live episode 362 fandango acquires vudu content 2020

Digital Trends Live: Zoom updates, Facebook Messenger Kids, SpaceX, and more

digital trends live episode 363 graph image

Digital Trends Live: YouTube turns 15, NFL draft goes virtual

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 tracking, Hubble turns 30, and more

Digital Trends Live: COVID tracking concerns, Tesla reopens, Star Wars in 4K

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s graduation, DJi Mavic Air 2, iPhone SE review

Work/Life: The art and balance of effective self-promotion

worklife episode 16 worklife42420

Digital Trends Live: Cinema adjusts, Pixel buds 2 review, Ford’s EVs canceled

digital trends live episode 368 festival

Digital Trends Live: COVID tracker first look, Musk meltdown, Moto Edge Plus

digital trends live episode 369 9oe6ha9csybdfe2a6gaw

Digital Trends Live: Walmart delivers, GDC goes online, Xbox Series X update

Digital Trends Live: New MacBook Pro, Uber masks up, Star Wars Day