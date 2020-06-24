On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending stories in tech, including Twitter banning DDoSecrets, a bill to end unbreakable encryption, Ford to be carbon neutral by 2050, Amazon may add live TV, and more.

Dr. Mark Kortepeter

We then welcome Dr. Mark Kortepeter, physician, scientist, retired Army colonel, and author of a recently published memoir Inside the Hot Zone: a Soldier on the Front Lines of Biological Warfare, who discusses some of the myths surrounding COVID-19, including its origins.

Caleb Denison then walks us through what’s new in high-end performance TVs, and what we can expect from the upcoming premium TV offerings.

Finally, we visit the confluence of culture and tech with our TBD segment. This week we take a look at the Brooks River bear cams, which capture the peak season for brown bear watching.

