  1. Digital Trends Live

COVID-19 myths, Amazon may offer live TV | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending stories in tech, including Twitter banning DDoSecrets, a bill to end unbreakable encryption, Ford to be carbon neutral by 2050, Amazon may add live TV, and more.

Dr. Mark Kortepeter

We then welcome Dr. Mark Kortepeter, physician, scientist, retired Army colonel, and author of a recently published memoir Inside the Hot Zone: a Soldier on the Front Lines of Biological Warfare, who discusses some of the myths surrounding COVID-19, including its origins.

Caleb Denison then walks us through what’s new in high-end performance TVs, and what we can expect from the upcoming premium TV offerings.

Finally, we visit the confluence of culture and tech with our TBD segment. This week we take a look at the Brooks River bear cams, which capture the peak season for brown bear watching.

Editors' Recommendations

FuboTV: Everything you need to know about the sports-centric live TV service

WWDC wrap-up, robotic lawnmower review, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 405 screen shot 2020 06 23 at 11 46 12 am

Digital Trends Live: WWDC begins, Apple re-closes some stores, and more

digital trends live episode 404 screen shot 2020 06 22 at 11 52 am

Digital Trends Live: NBA players to wear smart rings, EA’s live showcases

digital trends live episode 403 2000x1125

Digital Trends Live: COVID tracking concerns, Tesla reopens, Star Wars in 4K

Joseph Gordon-levitt

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s graduation, DJi Mavic Air 2, iPhone SE review

digital trends live episode 367 screen shot 2020 04 28 at 12 16 20 pm

Work/Life: The art and balance of effective self-promotion

Digital Trends Live: Cinema adjusts, Pixel buds 2 review, Ford’s EVs canceled

Digital Trends Live: COVID tracker first look, Musk meltdown, Moto Edge Plus

Digital Trends Live: Walmart delivers, GDC goes online, Xbox Series X update

Digital Trends Live: New MacBook Pro, Uber masks up, Star Wars Day

digital trends live episode 371 2020mbp13 0

Digital Trends Live: Xbox Series X, Oculus Quest VR headset, and more

digital trends live episode 372 xboxseriesxtech inline8

Digital Trends Live: Virtual graduations, Fitbit heart study, NASA and Cruise

digital trends live episode 373 23c885542be7acdb14fed05fbb277783

Digital Trends Live: Animal Crossing surges, Fortnite parties, Last Dance scores

Digital Trends Live: Plandemic video, Twitch eyes reality TV, Instant Pot review