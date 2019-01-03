DT Live Test

Voice actress Holly Fields has led an interesting career, from growing up with Molly Ringwald to working on Star Wars: The Old Republic. Fields appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about her career.
On episode 38 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner explored the biggest tech stories of the day. On this episode: A robot on fire, the Sega Classic, and an interview with Dweezil Zappa.
TVs are getting bigger and bigger, and there are a few reasons why that is happening. Samsung's Scott Cohen appeared on Digital Trends Live to explain why, and why Samsung is making the push for 8K resolution.
We chatted with guitarist Dweezil Zappa on the advice he would give to young musicians, if there is new music in store for next year, and what has the been the most memorable moment on his current tour.
Episode 39 of Digital Trends was all about reflection as we discussed advancements in cars and robotics over the last year. We were also joined by Alana Mitchell of Skincare by Alana to talk about how her company is utilizing tech.
Worried about the A.I. apocalypse? Kyndi CEO Ryan Welsh says you shouldn't be. Welsh appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about A.I., and is company's quest for explainable A.I. that businesses can put to practical use.
Episode 40 of Digital Trends Live saw the rumored rollable TV from LG and we sat down with special guests Ryan Chin of Optimus Ride and Ryan Welsh of Kyndi to talk about the future of A.I. and autonomous vehicles.
The nonprofit organization Limbitless creates free bionic arms for children to use like they would a traditional arm. Digital Trends talked to Limbitless about its arms and partnerships with game franchises.
"Technology is part of human evolution," Deepak Chopra posited on this episode of DT Live. We also discussed an Alexa outage in Europe, and chatted with Giri Sreenivas of Helm about online security, and with Dominique Courbin from…
On episode 44 of Digital Trends Live, we unboxed three Origin gaming desktops, and welcomed Brianna Perry to the show to talk about her debut album Fortune Cookie, and what it was like meeting musicians like Flo Rida and DJ Khalid as a kid.