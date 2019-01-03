DT Live Test

Digital Trends
date 2019-01-03
actress holly fields interview mv5bmgvimzrkotqtndi2zc00yty0lwezzjgtmjiyn2y0mmvjntc2xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymjuyndk2odc v1
Actress Holly Fields reveals the secret world of video game voice acting

Voice actress Holly Fields has led an interesting career, from growing up with Molly Ringwald to working on Star Wars: The Old Republic. Fields appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about her career.
digital trends live 12 17 18 episode 38 2 poster for 5980579682001
Digital Trends Live: Delivery robot meltdown, Sega Classic, and Dweezil Zappa

On episode 38 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner explored the biggest tech stories of the day. On this episode: A robot on fire, the Sega Classic, and an interview with Dweezil Zappa.
dt live samsung 8k interview poster for 5979715827001
Samsung’s Scott Cohen explains why TVs need to get bigger and clearer

TVs are getting bigger and bigger, and there are a few reasons why that is happening. Samsung's Scott Cohen appeared on Digital Trends Live to explain why, and why Samsung is making the push for 8K resolution.
dweezil zappa interview dt live 12 17 18 poster for 5980608192001
Guitarist Dweezil Zappa on future projects and advice to young musicians

We chatted with guitarist Dweezil Zappa on the advice he would give to young musicians, if there is new music in store for next year, and what has the been the most memorable moment on his current tour.
elon musk announces free rides in first boring company tunnel pod
DT Live: Boring Company demo, plant-robot hybrids, and 2018 advances

Episode 39 of Digital Trends was all about reflection as we discussed advancements in cars and robotics over the last year. We were also joined by Alana Mitchell of Skincare by Alana to talk about how her company is utilizing tech.
alana mitchell skincare by digital trends live 12 18 poster for 5981124287001
Entrepreneur Alana Mitchell shares her picks for the best skin-care gadgets

Shopping for a skin-care aficionado this holiday season? Entrepreneur Alana Mitchell appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about the most exciting skin-care gadgets on the market right now.
ryan welsh interview on digital trends live poster for 5981645639001
Ryan Welsh talks explainable A.I., and why the singularity isn’t coming soon

Worried about the A.I. apocalypse? Kyndi CEO Ryan Welsh says you shouldn't be. Welsh appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about A.I., and is company's quest for explainable A.I. that businesses can put to practical use.
episode 40 dt live 12 19
Digital Trends Live: Rollable TVs from LG and the future of A.I.

Episode 40 of Digital Trends Live saw the rumored rollable TV from LG and we sat down with special guests Ryan Chin of Optimus Ride and Ryan Welsh of Kyndi to talk about the future of A.I. and autonomous vehicles.
director of emerging tech usa today ray soto interview raysoto
USA Today’s Emerging Tech director talks about the future of storytelling

We sat down with Ray Soto, the Director of Emerging Tech for USA Today, to talk about how his team is telling fun and engaging interactive news stories with virtual and augmented reality.
episode 41 dt live
Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s privacy breach, grocery robots, and more

On episode 41 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison broke down the news stories of the day. On the docket: Facebook's privacy scandal, grocery delivery robots, and more.
episode 42 dt live 12 21
Digital Trends Live: Bad passwords, a new iPad Mini, and dating with blockchain

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed online security with the worst passwords of the year, and Adryenn Ashley, CEO of blockchain dating app Loly, and chef Sara Woods joined the show.
limbitless prosthetic arms halo league of legends limbitlesshaloarm
We talked to Limbitless about giving gaming-themed prosthetic arms to kids

The nonprofit organization Limbitless creates free bionic arms for children to use like they would a traditional arm. Digital Trends talked to Limbitless about its arms and partnerships with game franchises.
episode 43 dt live
Digital Trends Live: Deepak Chopra, record Alexa sales, and data security

"Technology is part of human evolution," Deepak Chopra posited on this episode of DT Live. We also discussed an Alexa outage in Europe, and chatted with Giri Sreenivas of Helm about online security, and with Dominique Courbin from…
episode 44 dt live 12 28
Digital Trends Live: ‘Bandersnatch,’ Brianna Perry, and Origin PC unboxing

On episode 44 of Digital Trends Live, we unboxed three Origin gaming desktops, and welcomed Brianna Perry to the show to talk about her debut album Fortune Cookie, and what it was like meeting musicians like Flo Rida and DJ Khalid as a kid.
