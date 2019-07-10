Digital Trends Live: Nintendo Switch Lite confirmed, HBO Max, and more

Share

On today’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler joins Dan Gaul, co-founder and chief technology officer of Digital Trends, to discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including confirmation of the Nintendo Switch Lite, HBO Max, India may ban Facebook’s cryptocurrency, Jim Carrey’s deepfake of The Shining, and more.

Nibler then welcomes Jon Cheney, founder and CEO of Seek, and Dave Nielsen, president of Overstock, to discuss the development of Overstock’s new in-browser AR customer experience.

Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security, Inc., joins the show to discuss password security and management, the state of data breaches, and the dark web.

Finally, Nibler talks with James Ontra, co-founder and CEO of Shufflrr, an enterprise-level content management system for building presentation decks that stay up-to-date across an organization.