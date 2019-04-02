Digital Trends Live: Impossible Burgers, best men’s body wash, and more

Share

On the 100th episode of Digital Trends Live on Tuesday, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discussed trending tech topics such as the Impossible Burger coming to Burger King, the death of Google Plus, and Facebook launching a dedicated tab for news publishers.

We welcomed Jeff Raider, co-founder of eyeglass retailer Warby Parker and grooming company Harry’s, to the show to talk about winning The Manual Grooming Awards Best Men’s Body Wash, and Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone to talk about her work with education nonprofit, Sierra Leon Rising.

Nibler also welcomed DT’s Smart Home editor Kim Wetzel to the show to discuss the growing problem of hidden cameras in Airbnb rentals and tips for spotting them. Associate Computing Editor Luke Larsen also stopped by later in the show for a hands-on demonstration of the latest iMac.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends.