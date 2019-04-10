Digital Trends Live: New Amazon Kindle, SpaceX, and scavenger hunts for adults

Share

On Wednesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discussed trending tech news including astronomers taking the first picture of a black hole, the Samsung Galaxy A’s popup selfie camera, and Tesla’s plan to roll out its Enhanced Summon feature soon.

Later in the show, we welcomed Zack Giffin to talk about tiny homes and his show Tiny House Nation on A&E. We also sat down with ST senior Editor Drew Prindle to talk about SpaceX’s Arabsat 6A mission.

We also talked with Nicholas Flanders, CEO and co-founder of Opus 12, about a device that recycles CO2 into cost-competitive chemicals and fuels. We were also joined by Charlie Harding, CEO and co-founder of Let’s Roam, to talk about his company, which organizes scavenger hunts for adults.

And last but not least, we were joined by DT Mobile Editor Julian Chokkattu for hands-on demos of the new Amazon Kindle and LG G8 ThinQ.

