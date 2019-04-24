Share

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler sits down with Dan Gaul, co-founder and chief technology officer of Digital Trends, to discuss the latest in tech news, including the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval of drone deliveries, the Hubble telescope’s birthday, cleanup of the Pacific garbage patch, the World Health Organization’s recommendations for screen time limits for children, and much more.

Oliver Morton, senior editor for The Economist and author of The Planet Remade: How Geoengineering Could Change the World, joins Nibler to talk about the different ways geoengineering may be utilized to help combat climate change in the future.

Later, Nibler welcomes Corey Williams, Idaptive‘s vice president of marketing, to discuss current identity management practices and how to better protect against account hacks.

Lastly, Parker Hall, DT senior staff writer, joins the show to give his overview of Aerosmith’s new immersive audio THX concert experience in Las Vegas.