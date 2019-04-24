Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Drone delivery OK’d, Aerosmith’s immersive concert, and more

Todd Werkhoven
By

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler sits down with Dan Gaul, co-founder and chief technology officer of Digital Trends, to discuss the latest in tech news, including the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval of drone deliveries, the Hubble telescope’s birthday, cleanup of the Pacific garbage patch, the World Health Organization’s recommendations for screen time limits for children, and much more.

Oliver Morton, senior editor for The Economist and author of The Planet Remade: How Geoengineering Could Change the World joins Nibler to talk about the different ways geoengineering may be utilized to help combat climate change in the future.

Later, Nibler welcomes Corey Williams, Idaptive‘s vice president of marketing, to discuss current identity management practices and how to better protect against account hacks.

Lastly, Parker Hall, DT senior staff writer, joins the show to give his overview of Aerosmith’s new immersive audio THX concert experience in Las Vegas.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
Up Next

The best cordless drills you can buy
cult of chucky teaser trailer still
Smart Home

Not only is Chucky back, he haunts your smart home in Child’s Play reboot

Chucky is a classic horror movie villain dating back more than 30 years and the character is getting reimagined in the new reboot coming in June that gives the evil doll control over smart home functions.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Tesla taxis, NYC auto show, and Sony’s 8K TV

On the latest episode of DT Live, we discuss Tesla's autonomous taxi plans, a Face ID lawsuit against Apple,, choosing imperfect produce, the release of Mortal Kombat 11, sustainable fashion, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 114 platformpage cards 635x476 02
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Earth Day, indoor container farming, robot submarines

Today on Digital Trends Live, we discuss how technology intersects with Earth Day, a new Tim Cook biography, indoor container farming, robot spy submarines, A.I. death metal, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
samsung galaxy fold news new 4
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Samsung Galaxy Fold woes, zombie pigs, and more

Today's topics: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Facebook A.I. voice assistants, YouTube comes to Fire TV, facial recognition on airline flights, the SpaceX DART program, Yale's zombie pigs, and much more!
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
road rave subscription direct sales threaten traditional car dealers belgium us auto tesla
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Apple rumors, Google gaming, and TerraCycle

On episode 83 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Ryan Waniata explored the biggest news stories from the world of tech, including Google's new gaming patent, Apple's upcoming event, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
bezel less folding smartphones terrible typing experience apple iphone xs max thumb b
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Apple’s March event, Huawei 5G concerns, and SXSW coverage

Apple's latest event and a possible Boring Company tunnel in Las Vegas highlighted this episode of Digital Trends Live. We also joined Pavi Dinamani live at SXSW. She talked with Kimberly Bryant, the founder of Black Girls CODE.
Posted By Brie Barbee
onewheel pint review hands on 6
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook outage, best of SXSW, and more

On episode 86 of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discussed trending tech news from a widely felt Facebook outage to the best tech at SXSW. Drew Prindle also stopped by the show to talk about the latest skateboard from OneWheel.
Posted By Brie Barbee
how laika used advanced 3d printing and movie magic to create missing link 2
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Tesla Model Y, The Missing Link, and good digital hygiene

Episode 89 of Digital Trends Live covered topics including Tesla's newest crossover, as well as an interview with What's Trending co-founder Shira Lazar. We also talked about Laika Studios' latest stop-motion animated film, Missing Link.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 3 21 19 oregon state treasurer talks technology vs democracy and codecademy ceo 2 poster for 601656491700
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Robocalls, robot dogs, and tech in government

On episode 92 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney broke down the biggest news stories from the world of tech, including an embarrassing robocall incident, an uncanny robot dog, and Oregon's State Treasurer talks tech.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple news+
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Apple event recap, digital drive-thrus, and grooming awards

On episode 95 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner explored the biggest stories form the world of tech. On the docket this time: A recap of the recent Apple event, McDonald's digital drive-throughs, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
scott kelly retires astronaut nasa space exploration
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: April Fools’ pranks, SodaStream in space, and more

On episode 99 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Sam Slaughter broke down the biggest news stories from the world of tech, and talked to some fascinating guests, including astronaut Scott Kelly.
Posted By Will Nicol
amazons crazy delivery drone blimp as imagined by a video artist computer generated amazon
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon mothership, HP’s 80th-anniversary sale, and more

On episode 101 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Dan Gaul broke down the biggest stories from the world of tech, and talked to some fascinating guests. On the docket this time: The Amazon blimp, HP's anniversary sale, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
powerdolphin ces 2018 bg7
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon satellites, Women of the Manhattan Project, and more

On Friday's episode of Digital Trends Live, cameras in Telsa vehicles finally explained by Elon Musk. We also interviewed Wally Zheng at the Edison Awards, and talked to the co-founder of MoviePass, Stacey Spikes, about her latest app.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Julian Assange arrested, LG foldable phone, and more

On episode 107 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison broke down the biggest stories from the world of tech. On today's episode: Police arrested Julian Assange, LG may have a foldable phone in the works, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol