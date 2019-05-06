Digital Trends Live: Spotify vs. Apple, kamikaze drones, and more

Share

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler welcomes DT Content Manager Hanif Jackson to discuss today’s trending tech topics, including Spotify’s accusation that Apple monopolizes streaming music, the Uber and Lyft drivers’ strike, wireless location data being sold to bounty hunters, Volkswagen’s attempt at an EV record, a “shoppable” TV, kamikaze drones, a robotic farm that sells produce, and more.

Later in the show, Nibler is joined by Kristina Podnar, principal of NativeTrust Consulting and author of The Power of Digital Policy: A practical guide to minimizing risk and maximizing opportunity for your organization, who discusses the blurring lines of privacy and advertising, as well as how to manage digital ethics and online safety.

DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan joins the show from New York to talk with Jesse Stern, founder of KoreVoices, to talk about creating a space for meaningful online conversations, and how they are reaching out to those who need support and guidance.

Finally, Nibler talks with John Rhee, UBTECH vice president and head of North America, about the future of connected toys, and how its Iron Man MK50 is taking toys to the next level.