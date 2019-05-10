Share

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, DT Content Specialist Chris DeGraw joins host Greg Nibler to discuss the top tech stories of the day, including Blue Origin’s plan to go to the moon, Nike’s use of AR to size your shoes, a deepfake Salvador Dali takes selfies, 10 years of Minecraft, a Powerbeats Pro review, an update on the Uber and Lyft strike, and more.

Later, Nibler welcomes best-selling author and USA Today columnist Steve Strauss, president of The Strauss Group, to discuss the state of small business and how Mom & Pop stores are keeping pace.

Jillian Anthony, U.S. editor of The Culture Trip, joins DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan in New York to talk about how they are using A.I. and data to drive their coverage of travel and culture experiences.

On the latest installment of Tech Briefs, Flipboard Technology Editor Ken Yeung returns to give an overview on the big stories of the week, including Google I/O, the Pixel 3A XL, Google’s AR search tools, and more.

Lastly, Allen Fung, general manager of VAVA, joins Kaplan to talk about his company’s design history, crowdfunding, and their latest 4K short-throw laser projector.