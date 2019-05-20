Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live: Google and Huawei, Alphabet's meatball drones, and more

Todd Werkhoven
On Monday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT content specialist Chris DeGraw discuss the trending tech topics of the day, including updates on Google’s plan to withhold support to Huawei, Alphabet’s drones deliver meatballs to Helsinki, Facebook’s secret robot division, fines for crossing the street while texting, deepfake Joe Rogan, and more.

DT editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan joins us from New York to talk with Gotham Chopra, co-founder of Religion of Sports, about his production team and his new podcast series.

Nibler then welcomes Nick Cooper, CEO and founder of The Vocal Corner Store, to discuss what it’s like to be the vocal coach behind Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, and many others.

Leonard David, reporter, writer, and space journalist (for real!), then joins the show to talk about his new National Geographic book, Moon Rush: The New Space Race.

