Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4 images, Samsung’s Wall TV, Uber’s skyports

Todd Werkhoven
On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Senior Editor Caleb Denison discuss the biggest tech stories of the day, including Google’s release of an image of the Pixel 4, Radiohead’s strategy for fighting a ransom demand, Samsung’s 292-inch luxury TV, Uber’s “Skyport” concepts, a new bipedal robot, and more.

Later, DT correspondent Riley Winn is once again live from E3 to chat with Twitch streamer DrLupo, who talks Fortnite, how he got his start, and his favorite Slurpee flavor.

DT News Editor Matt Katz joins us again from the Portland Digital Summit to speak with Juntae DeLane, chief strategist at Digital DeLane, founder of the Digital Branding Institute, and senior digital brand manager for the University of Southern California, about how branding has evolved over the past decade in conjunction with social media.

Finally, Winn joins us once again from the Esports Hall of Fame ceremony as he interviews streamer Heather “sapphiRe” Garozzo, who talks about her induction, as well as Counter-Strike.

Digital Trends Live: Drone delivery OK’d, Aerosmith’s immersive concert, and more

Join DT Live as we discuss the FAA's approval of delivery drones, 3D-printing advances in prosthetics and bike helmets, geoengineering against climate change, identity management, Aerosmith's immersive THX concert, and more.
Digital Trends Live: Alexa knows where you live, lab-grown meat, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss how Amazon Alexa's audit team has access to locations, additions to Verizon's 5G road map, the future of food technology, a review of Sony's 8K TV, and more.
Digital Trends Live: Prime’s one-day shipping, Samsung Fold delay, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the current tech news, including quantum interface, Prime's one-day delivery, the Samsung Fold delay, a browser that pays you in crypto, Tesla's robot taxis, and more.
Digital Trends Live: Spotify hits 100 million subscriptions, simulated asteroid

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss Spotify's latest subscription milestone, NASA's simulated asteroid strike, Amazon's tracking (and firing) of workers based on A.I. results, flying car skyports, and more.
Digital Trends Live: Impossible Burger rollout, Mother’s Day guide, and more

Join us on DT Live as we cover the day’s top tech news, including the Impossible Burger’s nationwide rollout at Burger King, Marriott's plans to compete with Airbnb, Samsung’s vertical viewing TV, our Mother’s Day Gift Guide, and…
Digital Trends Live: Facebook F8 wrap-up, iPhone 11 mock-ups, and more

On today’s DT Live, we discuss the Facebook F8 developer conference, new mock-ups for the iPhone 11, Hulu grows to 28 million subscribers, Daimler quits the Smart EV car, and “biosolar leaves” may help clean London’s air.
Game of Thrones’ race to the finish line leaves no time to enjoy the scenery

Game of Thrones only has a few episodes left to wrap up its story, and it shows. The series is knocking out important plot points at a frantic pace, and that is to the detriment of what was once a thoughtful and detail-rich fantasy series.
Digital Trends Live: Google I/O preview, Blue Origin rocket test, and more

On the latest episode of DT Live, we preview the Google I/O conference, and discuss the Pixel 3a leak, Blue Origin’s space tourism rocket launch, contact lenses with AR capabilities, Bethesda’s Rage 2 release, and more.
Digital Trends Live: Escooter safety, Swarm A.I., Spotify’s voice-enabled ads

On today’s DT Live, we look into the potential dangers of riding escooters, Spotify’s voice-enabled advertising, Swarm A.I., the induction of Microsoft’s Solitaire into the video game hall of fame, and more.
Digital Trends Live: Google I/O wrap-up, Lyft and Uber strike, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the Google I/O conference, the Lyft and Uber strike, Amazon’s New York Go store, Germany’s electric delivery truck highway, Japan’s successful rocket launch, and more.
Digital Trends Live: Google and Huawei, Alphabet’s meatball drones, and more

On Monday's episode of DT Live, we discuss the ongoing battle between Google and Huawei, Alphabet’s meatball-delivering drones, Facebook’s secret robot division, deepfake Joe Rogan, and more.
Digital Trends Live: Huawei updates, Starlink launch, and Pac-Man’s birthday

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the ongoing Huawei saga, Amazon’s social games for workers, Ford's partnership with a robotics company, the Starlink satellite launch, Pac-Man’s birthday, and more.
Digital Trends Live: Intel’s new laptop concept, Apple foldable device, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we look at Intel’s Honeycomb Glacier laptop concept, a new patent that may allow Alexa to listen and record at all times, a possible foldable device from Apple, smart circuit breakers, and more.
New DT show Jargon deciphers complexities of various industries

On this week’s show, we shed some light on some of the most-used jargon of the mortgage industry, including mortgage, escrow, closing costs, fixed and variable rates, and amortization schedules.
