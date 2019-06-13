Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Senior Editor Caleb Denison discuss the biggest tech stories of the day, including Google’s release of an image of the Pixel 4, Radiohead’s strategy for fighting a ransom demand, Samsung’s 292-inch luxury TV, Uber’s “Skyport” concepts, a new bipedal robot, and more.

Later, DT correspondent Riley Winn is once again live from E3 to chat with Twitch streamer DrLupo, who talks Fortnite, how he got his start, and his favorite Slurpee flavor.

DT News Editor Matt Katz joins us again from the Portland Digital Summit to speak with Juntae DeLane, chief strategist at Digital DeLane, founder of the Digital Branding Institute, and senior digital brand manager for the University of Southern California, about how branding has evolved over the past decade in conjunction with social media.

Finally, Winn joins us once again from the Esports Hall of Fame ceremony as he interviews streamer Heather “sapphiRe” Garozzo, who talks about her induction, as well as Counter-Strike.