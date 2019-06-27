Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live: Amazon’s Counter service, Google’s folding smartbook

Todd Werkhoven
By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney, managing editor of The Manual, discuss the biggest tech stories of the day, including Amazon’s new “Counter” service, Google’s folding smartbook, robo-bees, anime smart home assistants, and more.

Later, Nibler talks with Miguel Quiroga, chief executive officer of Visible, a mobile, cloud-based phone carrier offering unthrottled, unlimited data service for $40.

Pat Kennedy, founder and CEO of OSIsoft, talks about how to scale, clean, and analyze the data from over 100 billion IoT devices that will be coming online over the next several years.

Finally, Gus Evangelakos, technical evangelist at Comodo Cybersecurity, discusses how to create a breach-proof digital environment, and how organizations can better protect their systems.

