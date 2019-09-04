Digital Trends Live

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney dig into the biggest trending stories in tech, including a $170 million dollar fine for YouTube over child privacy violations, Facebook’s decision to stop using facial recognition by default on your photos, the ability to pay at Whole Foods with just your hand, a space hotel, and much more.

Jess Surbaugh, booking producer at Digital Trends, later joins Nibler to discuss the Television Critics Awards press tour. They’ll give a behind-the-scenes look at Amazon’s “Undone,” HBO’s “His Dark Materials,” and Netflix’s “Green Eggs And Ham.”

Then Nibler sits down with DT’s Luke Larsen to unbox the new Asus Zenbook Pro Duo, a dual-screen laptop aimed at creators.

We then speak with Frank Mong, chief operating officer of Helium, the world’s first peer-to-peer wireless network owned and operated by consumers.

Vik Pavate, chief executive officer of Locix, joins the program to discuss the need for tracking solutions where GPS can’t function, such as inside warehouses or other buildings.

