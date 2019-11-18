On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle break down the biggest-trending stories in tech, including Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, a new bunch of Stadia games, TikTok as a music service, an Iron Man jet suit, a Boring dig in Las Vegas, and more.

We are then joined by Joel Flory, co-founder and chief executive officer of VSCO, who discusses the photography app, as well as how filters, “likes,” and memes have taken over social media.

Cameron Clayton, general manager of Watson Media and Weather, IBM, talks about super-computing and predicting the weather, and how IBM and The Weather Company are delivering 12-hour weather forecasts down to a 1.9-mile radius.

We’re then hands-on with the new Motorola Razr, the foldable phone banking on a nostalgic form factor, to discover if there’s more to the phone than just its retro look.

Nibler then speaks with Will Marks, senior vice president of business development and digital for Ovation, about JOURNY, its travel-entertainment app with programming for dedicated travelers.

John Collins, founder and CEO of Stayhealthy, Inc., and Ziggy Kormandel, its president, join the program to discuss how their Color Quest app uses augmented reality to educate kids about maintaining a healthy body.

Finally, we head to Mars to find out why the oxygen levels change with the seasons, and why scientists think the unexplained phenomena may be attributed to an unaccounted-for chemical source.

