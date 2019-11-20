Digital Trends Live: Disney+ issues, MacBook Pro review, ostrich robots

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen discuss the biggest-trending stories in tech, including Disney+ crashing issues, Uber’s plans to record your ride, Apple Music for business, Amazon Go’s expansion, a multitasking ostrich robot, and more.

We’re then hands-on with the new MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop to take a look at the bigger screen size, new keyboard, improved speakers, new graphics card, and increased performance of Apple’s newest laptop.

Then we head into orbit to discuss the prevalence of satellites and other space trash beginning to accumulate in Earth’s orbit, and what we can do to help clean it up.

Darren Guccione, co-founder and chief executive officer of Keeper Security, joins the show to talk about security and encryption software for passwords, dark web monitoring, digital file storage, and messaging.

We then speak with Woodrow Levin, founder and CEO of Extend, about what to expect from retailers this holiday season, and how those stores will differentiate themselves from big box stores and Amazon.

To celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, we speak with Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, to talk about how the Girl Scouts are equipping today’s girls to be the leaders of their own lives.

Finally, we talk about smart home speakers, and how Google approaches the challenges of connectivity and communication, security, and data privacy.

