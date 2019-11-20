Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Disney+ issues, MacBook Pro review, ostrich robots

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen discuss the biggest-trending stories in tech, including Disney+ crashing issues, Uber’s plans to record your ride, Apple Music for business, Amazon Go’s expansion, a multitasking ostrich robot, and more.

We’re then hands-on with the new MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop to take a look at the bigger screen size, new keyboard, improved speakers, new graphics card, and increased performance of Apple’s newest laptop.

Then we head into orbit to discuss the prevalence of satellites and other space trash beginning to accumulate in Earth’s orbit, and what we can do to help clean it up.

Darren Guccione, co-founder and chief executive officer of Keeper Security, joins the show to talk about security and encryption software for passwords, dark web monitoring, digital file storage, and messaging.

We then speak with Woodrow Levin, founder and CEO of Extend, about what to expect from retailers this holiday season, and how those stores will differentiate themselves from big box stores and Amazon.

To celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, we speak with Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, to talk about how the Girl Scouts are equipping today’s girls to be the leaders of their own lives.

Finally, we talk about smart home speakers, and how Google approaches the challenges of connectivity and communication, security, and data privacy.

Editors' Recommendations

The best gaming headsets for 2019

Razer Man O' War Gaming Headset review

Digital Trends Live: Stadia’s launch, Facebook’s meme app, Apple Event

google stadia review rs 1

The best Xbox 360 games of all time

xbox one backwards compatible december 2015 halo reach 360 compatability waypoint featured

Digital Trends Live: 16-inch MacBook Pro, Facebook Pay, flying motorcycles, and more

episdoe 255 screen shot 2019 11 13 at 1 52 54 pm

Digital Trends Live: HBO Max, Samsung’s flip phone, Lightyear One, and more

episode 245 https cdn cnn com cnnnext dam assets 190626115903 02 lightyear one solar powered car

Reel News: The Irishman, Paradise Hills, and Midway

reel news episode 6 midway featured image

Digital Trends Live: Twitter bans political ads, Netflix speeds up, and more

Work/Life: What in the world is my boss thinking?