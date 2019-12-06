On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Caleb Denison and Nicole Raney break down the biggest-trending tech stories of the day, including the iPhone 11 location-data controversy, Qualcomm’s team-up with Pokémon Go’s creators, Uber’s sexual assault problem, and more.

Randall Field, executive director of the Mobility of the Future study and the Mobile Systems Center at the MIT Energy Initiative, and Joanna Mood, research program manager for the center, join Denison to discuss travel, technology, and how we’ll get from point A to point B over the next 30 years.

It’s then time for Work/Life as Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, joins Denison to talk about one of the major hurdles this time of year: How to maintain your sanity during the busy holiday season.

We then welcome Ken Yeung for our weekly Tech Brief segment, where he reviews the biggest tech stories from this past week, including the latest Qualcomm chips, T-Mobile’s 5G rollout, and the next-gen AR glasses.

We’re then joined by Brad Wiskirchen, chief executive officer at Kount, who discusses its patented A.I.-driven tech that helps more than 6,500 brands worldwide defend against digital fraud.

Finally, we welcome Jack Bishop, chief creative officer at America’s Test Kitchen, to talk about how its 50 full-time cooks test recipes, ingredients, and equipment so you don’t have to.

