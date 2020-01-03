Digital Trends Live: Google suspends Xiaomi, Segway’s S-Pod, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison bring you the biggest-trending topics in tech, including Google’s suspension of Xiaomi, OnePlus’ “disappearing” smartphone cameras, the Segway-Ninebot S-Pod, how to keep your New Year’s Resolutions, and more.

We then dig into the newest tech in TVs. From Samsung’s QLED to LG’s 8K, this year’s CES will bury you in television glory.

Next, we’re joined by Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, for our weekly Tech Briefs segment, where we wrap up the week’s best tech, including more TVs, A.I., and automakers driving the forefront of new tech.

Ciara Pressler, author and founder of Pregame, joins us to talk about New Year’s goals and resolutions, and how to do goal-setting right.

Jeremy Baker

Jeremy Baker, co-founder and chief technology officer of Retail Zipline, discusses how to make brick-and-mortar retail great again, and how such stores help retailers create a better experience for employees and customers alike.

And finally, it’s our Between the Streams segment, where we take a look at the biggest news in entertainment, including the Golden Globes, Netflix’s The Witcher, and an HBO executive’s defection to Apple TV.

Editors' Recommendations