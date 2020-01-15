Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: More Galaxy S20 leaks, Ring defends security, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Dan Gaul break down the biggest-trending topics in tech, including the latest Galaxy S20 leaks, Ring’s defense of its security procedures, instantaneous A.I. weather forecasts, NASA’s all-woman spacewalk, and more.

We then take a look at the top computing tech from CES 2020. Luke Larsen walks us through the Lenovo X1 Fold, the Razer Tomahawk, and the Alienware UFO.

Adam Gorlitsky

Adam Gorlitsky, founder and executive director of I Got Legs, talks about re-enabling athletes facing physical challenges, and how he plans to walk a million steps in an exoskeleton.

Bhavin Asher

Nibler then speaks with Bhavin Asher, founder of GRUBBRR, a company that specializes in self-serve kiosks that engage customers and cut down wait times.

Finall,y we’re joined by DT writer Georgina Torbet, who discusses why the water on Mars keeps disappearing, and how its thin atmosphere does little to keep water from leaving the planet.

Editors' Recommendations

Exoplanet discoveries include two super-Earths that could support life

exoplanet discoveries include two super earths gj180 illustration

Digital Trends Live: End of Windows 7, Super Nintendo World, Mars Rover names

episode 293 jw 5d15f62b946817 96986296 min

Check out the short list in the Mars 2020 rover naming contest

A rendering of Mars 2020 rover, to be launched on its journey to Mars next year.

Digital Trends Live: Samsung’s S20 line, Oscar noms, prepping for Mars

episode 292 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: Instagram’s warning to users, NOLA ransom, weeding robots

robots taser weeds small robot company

Digital Trends Live: Amazon vs. FedEx, Xbox update, DualShock 4 add-on

Xbox Series X

Digital Trends Live: Big tech team-up, hacked Ring camera, NBC’s ad-free viewing

Digital Trends Live: Samsung flip phone, Facebook games, YouTube’s top earners