On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Dan Gaul break down the biggest-trending topics in tech, including the latest Galaxy S20 leaks, Ring’s defense of its security procedures, instantaneous A.I. weather forecasts, NASA’s all-woman spacewalk, and more.

We then take a look at the top computing tech from CES 2020. Luke Larsen walks us through the Lenovo X1 Fold, the Razer Tomahawk, and the Alienware UFO.

Adam Gorlitsky

Adam Gorlitsky, founder and executive director of I Got Legs, talks about re-enabling athletes facing physical challenges, and how he plans to walk a million steps in an exoskeleton.

Bhavin Asher

Nibler then speaks with Bhavin Asher, founder of GRUBBRR, a company that specializes in self-serve kiosks that engage customers and cut down wait times.

Finall,y we’re joined by DT writer Georgina Torbet, who discusses why the water on Mars keeps disappearing, and how its thin atmosphere does little to keep water from leaving the planet.

