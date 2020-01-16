On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn discuss the biggest-trending tech topics of the day, including Bose’s closure of its U.S. retail stores, NBC’s steaming network, contact lens displays, “living” concrete, and more.

It’s then time for our weekly Work/Life segment, where Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, walks us through self-sabotage, and how to avoid the pitfalls of holding ourselves back.

Ben Chan

Next up, we speak with Ben Chan, chief technology officer of BitGo, a transaction processor for institutions that supports more than 250 cryptocurrencies.

Nibler is then joined by Caleb Denison, Dt senior editor, who talks about the newest technologies in television, the top TV tech of CES 2020, and which ones are worth waiting for.

Steve Laughlin

Steve Laughlin, general manager of Global Consumer Industry at IBM, joins us to discuss a new survey that shows that customer values now outweigh brand loyalty, and how customers pay more attention to their own core values than their favorite brands.

John Harrison

Nibler also speaks with John Harrison, global media and entertainment leader for Ernst & Young, who provides advice for media and entertainment companies in an ever-changing industry.

Finally, we head to the box office for our Reel News segment with Winn and Erin Keeney, who discuss the upcoming films Just Mercy, Dolittle and Bad Boys For Life.

