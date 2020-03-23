On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler rounds up the top tech news of the day, including coronavirus impacts on tech, streaming, and entertainment. Other topics include Google’s launch of its coronavirus info site, the Mars Curiosity Rover takes a selfie, and more.

Next up, DT’s Riley Winn indulges in some fantasy as he quizzes people on who would win a head-to-head battle between Star Wars characters in his “Fantasy Face-off”segment.

Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon of Germain Racing, the driver of the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, joins the program to discuss the delay of the series and how fans will still get a taste of eRacing at the Dixie Vodka 150.

Finally, DT Senior Editor Drew Prindle scours the crowdfunding sites to bring you awesome tech you can’t buy yet, where he takes a look at the Atreus portable keyboard, hologram light painting, and the SenseForce gaming chair.

