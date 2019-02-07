Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: New emoji, high-end graphics cards, and more

Will Nicol
By

On episode 60 of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison staved off the winter cold with some of the hottest stories from the world of tech.

First story on the docket: The Unicode Consortium, which governs the production of emoji, announced that 59 new emoji are coming in 2019. Among the new additions are a pinching hand, an otter, and a variety of skin tones and gender combinations for the “people holding hands” emoji.

If you’re a Galaxy smartphone owner who feels a sharp pang of jealousy every time you see an Apple user walk by wearing AirPods, your time of envy may soon be over. A leaked image from Winfuture shows what appears to be a promotional image for a pair of Samsung wireless earbuds, resting in a charging case atop what might be the Galaxy S10. If these Galaxy Buds really are on the way, we could expect to see an announcement at Samsung’s upcoming event on February 20.

Escooters are all the rage these days — they’re also provoking all the rage — so much so that we called the escooter the most impactful technology of 2018. They’re fun to ride, and promising for cities looking to cut down on carbon emissions, but they’re also a it dangerous; an investigation by Consumer Reports found that around 1,500 people have suffered injuries due to escooters since 2017. If you plan to hop on any escooters in your area, be sure to wear a helmet!

Later in the show, Nibler sat down with DT computing editors Matt Smith and Luke Larsen to hear their thoughts on the AMD Radeon VII and how it compares to the Nvidia RTX 2080.

“It’s built on a seven-nanometer production process, which is the first graphics card to do that,” Smith explained. “And it’s about the same size as any other flagship card … so it’s going to fit in most gaming desktops, no problem.”

Although there are more expensive cards out there than the Radeon VII and RTX 2080, such GPUs are impractical for all but the most opulent gamers, according to Smith.

“These [the Radeon VII and RTX 2080], I think, are the real flagships,” he continued. “Yeah, there’s the RTX 2080 TI, that does exist, but it’s entirely impractical for most people, and if you go look at Steam hardware stats, the RTX 2080 TI doesn’t even show up on the survey list.”

Finally, Nibler and DT Smart Home editor Kim Wetzel talked with Amazon’s Kurt Beidler, who had advice for parents on how to rear children in the digital age.

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.



  
