Few things indicate the imminent launch of a new product as conclusively as certification by theFederal Communications Commission. So if the recent discovery of a certification for a product made by Samsung, simply known as “SMR170L” is any indication, we may be about to see the launch of the new Galaxy Buds — the expected fully wireless follow-up to the company’s Gear IconX earbuds.

This document sleuthing comes to us courtesy of 91mobiles, which points out that the FCC certification matches closely with a previously discovered Bluetooth SIG product listing. In that document, a Samsung Smart Wearable device with a very similar model number (SM-R170), goes by the design name “Galaxy-Buds.” You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to put this one together.

The FCC filing does not add much else to the available details on these as-yet unreleased earbuds. Still confirmed is that they will use Bluetooth 5.0, though, which Bluetooth codecs they will support is unknown. If we’re lucky, the new buds will use the latest Qualcomm chipset for an improvement in battery life as well as support for aptX technologies. We can now see a line drawing of what appears to be the bottom of the Galaxy Buds’ charging case, though frankly, from this angle it looks indistinguishable from the case that came with the Gear IconX buds. If it’s truly the same case, that is unfortunate — we weren’t overly impressed by its design, despite the fact that it’s small, light, and has USB-C.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Buds will pack 8GB of onboard memory for audio storage, which doubles the space on the Gear IconX. Battery life is also improved, though by how much is unclear, as is the capacity of the new charging case. The previous model was only able to resupply the Gear IconX once, which is hardly competitive these days.

If these are Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, we likely won’t be waiting long to see them launch — February 20 is the date set for the company’s next event, where it is widely expected that we will be introduced to the Galaxy S10, a new smartwatch, and possibly a folding smartphone.