Digital Trends Live: Instacart tips, Fownders, and ‘Lifeboat’

On episode 62 of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines from Jeff Bezos accusing the National Enquirer of blackmail, changes to Instacart’s tipping policy, and an insulin delivering pill being developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). We also welcomed filmmaker Skye Fitzgerald and founder of Elite Daily, Gerard Adams, to the show for special interviews.

Grocery delivery app, Instacart announced on Wednesday that they would reversing a tipping policy that had outraged some workers. Previously, tips were counted toward the minimum payments the company would offer shoppers, in some cases meaning that the more customers tipped, the less workers were getting paid. The company has also said that they will be putting new minimum payments into effect.

Jeff Bezos is speaking out about being the target of blackmail by the National Enquirer who are threatening to release damaging photos of the Amazon CEO, including nude selfies. We also talked about a new drug capsule that could potentially eliminate the need for insulin injections for those living with Type 2 Diabetes.

We were joined later in the show by Skye Fitzgerald, a Portland-based director and filmmaker, whose newest documentary Lifeboat has been nominated for an Oscar. The film follows a German non-profit that aids refugees from Libya as they attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea. Fitzgerald has been recognized by publications such as Variety, LA Weekly, and the Asian Reporter for his portrayals of social issues in over twenty countries.

We also welcomed to the show Gerard Adams, founder of Elite Daily, a millennial content platform that reaches up to 80 million readers worldwide and recently sold to the Daily Mail for $50 million. Adams’ current endeavor, Fownders, helps entrepreneurs develop hard and soft skills needed for their careers. Adams is the winner of Magic Johnson’s 32 Under 32 Award and was listed by Business Insider among the top 100 Most Influential People in Silicon Valley.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.