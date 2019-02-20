Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live: Amazon’s carbon footprint, ventriloquist Terry Fator, more

Brie Barbee
By

On Wednesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discussed trending tech topics including Amazon’s plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 2030, Samsung’s Unpacked event, and an ant-inspired robot.

Also on the show, ventriloquist Terry Fator joined editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan for an interview in our New York studio and we went went live on the show floor of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas with DR’s Smart Home Editor Kim Wetzel. We also sat down with Computing Editor Luke Larsen to unbox the pink Razer Blade Stealth laptop.

Starting with the top story, Dave Clark, senior vice president of world operations at Amazon, said in a recent blog post that Amazon plans to make 50 percent of all of its shipments to customers carbon-free by 2030. With expected improvements in electric vehicles, aviation biofuels, reusable packaging, and renewable energy, and more, the company now sees an eventual path to that goal.

We also welcomed Fator, a well-known ventriloquist and the winner of season 2 of America’s Got Talent, to our studio in New York. Fator and his award-winning show, Terry Fator: The Voice of Entertainment, are celebrating their 10th year at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

We then took the show to Vegas to join Wetzel on the show floor at KBIS to talk to about some of latest smart home appliances. KBIS is an interactive platform that showcases the latest industry products, trends, and technologies in the world of smart homes.

Wetzel was joined by Eloise Hale, head of corporate communications at Electrolux,  to discuss the company’s latest ovens with air-fry technology, as well as a fridge with a convertible drawer that can function as either a fridge or a freezer. Electrolux’s air-fry tech heats up quickly to provide crispy and tasty food that is more healthy than traditional fried foods and limits oil waste.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

