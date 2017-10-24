What’s that sound? Problems continue to plague Google Pixel 2 phones

Tick tick talk

While we sort of made light yesterday of the reported problems with screen burn-in on the new Google Pixel 2XL phone, new reports of another set of problems with the new phones is likely giving Google execs some face-palm moments right about now. ZDNET is reporting numerous users are hitting forums for the phone complaining of clicking, whirring and other strange noises emanating from the both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Several users are saying the phones are making “a constant clicking and high pitched squealing noise” and that shutting off the NFC function sometimes helps, but not always. Some have even gone so far as to record the sounds and post them up, another user said Google replaced his phone after he complained. Additionally, Google said in a private message – now posted – to one user that the problem is a “known issue” and they are looking into the matter.

That message also indicated that a software update due out this week might solve the problem, but that remains to be seen. Are you having problems with your Pixel 2 phone? Let us know about your experience in the comments section on YouTube.

Remember to bring long underwear and snax

Meanwhile over at Apple, there isn’t a problem with the phone (that we know of), but rather a problem with how many they can get on Apple Store shelves for the big iPhone Ten debut.

Apple has posted information that the new halo phone will indeed be in stores for “walk-in” customers when the handsets officially go on sale November 3rd, however, customers are advised to “arrive early” ahead of the 8 a.m. opening bell as it were. You know what that means: it’s Apple Store campout time! If you prefer to just get yours in the mail, pre-orders for the phone start at exactly 12:01 a.m. this Friday morning, so have Siri set a reminder a few minutes ahead of time.

Questions still surround exactly how many of the phones Apple will have on hand for pre-orders and those “walk-in” customers who just camped out for a week, but we’d wager that if you pass on pre-ordering or that overnight sidewalk rave party, you’ll be walking right into a “sold-out” situation.

The little box that can

More tech review action now, this time from Amazon, which just sent out the first batch of its new Fire TV streamer, and DT’s Caleb Denison has been putting in some long hours making sure it can cleanly stream every episode of Full House in 4K HDR.

The new device is a bit of a strange mix: it supports 4K HDR video, but doesn’t have an Ethernet port, so you better have some kick-butt wifi to get that clean high-resolution 4K picture quality.

There is also Alexa support built in as well, so dialing up your favorite show is as simple as ever if you’ve already got Amazon’s A.I. home hub nearby. Check out the full review and if you think it’s a good fit, the new Amazon Fire TV is just $70.

