DT Daily at MWC 2018: Will Nokia’s 8110 banana phone steal the show?

It’s Galaxy S9 time

As expected, Samsung debuted the new Galaxy S9 halo phone, with an updated camera but a form factor similar to the Galaxy S8. The new imaging system on the S9 Plus packs two lenses, including one with a mechanical 2-step aperture for improved low-light performance.

It’s sleek, it’s faster than ever thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile chip and it still looks great. So is it worth it to upgrade?

Pen and ink fun with Huawei

Ascendant Chinese tech maker Huawei has been in the news lately, and while they didn’t bring any new phones to Mobile World Congress, but they did show off some cool new tablets, including one with a nice multi-functional stylus. They also introduced a new Mate Book laptop called the X Pro. Check out our first look at the tablets.

Nokia’s 8810 is always happy to see you

The reborn HMD/Nokia had a surprise hit at the show last year with the fun retro 3310 dumbphone, and they went back to the classics again for this years high-profile release, the 8110 “banana” phone.

With a sliding cover that protects the dialpad, it of course recalls a famous Nokia handset seen in a certain sci-fi movie. Except you can now get it in a more… delicious color. But if a delivery guy brings one to your cubicle and it rings right when you get it, you should be worried.

Nokia brought a total of five new handsets to the show, but not all of them are shaped like fruit.

DT Daily will be coming to you from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as the show goes on, so be sure to catch our complete coverage.

