King of the hill, top of the heap, A number one. Just like Sinatra in his ode to NYC, the Apple iPad Pro is iconic, evidenced by its long-lasting reign atop the tablet industry. While the iPad Pro certainly has its cons, and brands like Amazon and Samsung have put forth worthy contenders, there’s no other tablet that combines design, power, and performance in quite such a masterful way. Now on Amazon, the 11-inch 64 GB Apple iPad Pro can be yours for just $699, down from its original $799, with savings amplified even more on higher-storage models. If you love Apple deals and happen to be tablet fanatic, these iPad Pro deals are definitely worth a look.

The iPad Pro made waves as Apple’s most powerful tablet to date when it was released in 2018. Indeed, among over 100 tablets tested, Digital Trends declared the iPad the Apple iPad Pro the best tablet you can buy. With a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display in a sleek silver or space gray frame, the iPad Pro certainly looks the part of a top tablet. Powering the iPad Pro is the 12X Bionic chip, Apple’s most powerful ever, with the included Neural Engine enabling advanced machine learning, and running five trillion operations per second. Face ID renders the old home button obsolete, and slimmed-down bezels ensure the 2,388 x 1,668-pixel display takes center stage.

Apple’s patented ProMotion technology improves this display, and boosts the iPad Pro’s refresh rate to a smooth 120Hz. On the hardware side, Apple has eschewed the oft-maligned Lightning port in favor of a USB-C, enabling expanded options for external accessories like cameras, displays, and more. In terms of performance, there’s little the iPad Pro can’t do. Intuitive gestures make it easier than ever to edit creative projects, surf the web, message friends, and more. The 12MP Smart HDR back camera is ideal for capturing photos, recording 4K video, and experiencing AR apps, while the front-facing Smart HDR TrueDepth camera is optimized for actions like selfie-taking or FaceTime video.

The iPad Pro boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, ensuring you all the time you need for extended use. With storage options of 64 GB, 128GB, 512GB and 1TB netting you savings of $100, $124, $149, and $150, respectively, these deals are difficult to pass up. While the iPad Pro is a terrific tablet on its own, its abilities are augmented even further by adding accessories. The Apple Pencil 2, for instance, sold separately for $129, responds to your touch, and lets you change brushes with a simple double tap. When not in use, the Pencil 2 magnetically attaches to your iPad Pro for charging. Another add-on, the $179 Smart Keyboard Folio, is a sleek, full-sized keyboard case that’s there when you need it, and out of the way when you don’t.

Tablets have had their ups and downs in popularity in recent years, but the Apple iPad Pro has been on our “buy” list since its release, and now starting at just $699 on Amazon, the time might just be right to scoop one up for yourself.

