With all the Apple deals popping after the tech giant’s September 10 event, now is one of the best times to save on the powerful Mac notebooks. You can even score this new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro at $199 below its normal price. Jump on this chance to get this late-model MacBook Pro at its best price ever on Amazon.

The 13-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 and 256GB SSD usually sells for $1,799. Amazon’s price cut brings it down to $1,600. Save another $200 when you apply the coupon found on the listing upon checkout. Hurry and order now while this sweet deal is live.

If you need a professional-level laptop, the Apple MacBook Pro is always a great option. This 13-inch model released earlier this year offers serious processing power in a highly portable packaging. Its quad-core Intel Core i5 chip and 8GB RAM work together to provide you with up to 4.1GHz of Turbo Boost speed. This Mac notebook can handle most tasks that creatives perform every day, from editing images in Adobe Photoshop to rendering 3D titles in Final Cut Pro X.

Aside from its power, its display is another reason why creative professionals love the MacBook Pro. You get the same fantastic display on the 13-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro. It features an LED-backlit screen with 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution. This Mac notebook achieves 91% of AdobeRGB and 100% of the sRGB gamut.

This Apple MacBook Pro model also has the best speakers we have heard in a 13-inch notebook. It can fill a large room with tunes. If your work space is relatively silent, you may not even need to plug your headphones into the jack when processing a film.

With this 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro, you get four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Any of these can be used as a charging port. These ports are also compatible with any USB-C devices. This allows you to connect the fastest external SSDs when you need additional storage.

A brand-new MacBook Pro is a worthy investment because of its durable build. These premium notebooks are known to run for five to 10 years, and will receive support from Apple for several years. Upgrade to the 13-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 and 256GB SSD today for a discounted price of $1,600. Place your order now while this $199 discount on the MacBook Pro is available.

