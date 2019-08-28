Labor Day 2019 may be on September 2 but most of the sales we are expecting have already arrived. The last shopping event this summer is one of the best times to purchase the latest Apple notebooks. You can even get a $108 discount on a 2019 MacBook Pro on Amazon today. Jump on this rare Apple deal to own a professional-level laptop for less.

Normally $1,799, the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 and 256GB storage is down to $1,691 on Amazon. You can get another $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. Hurry and order now before this deal is gone. Complete your workspace with an Apple iPad Pro that can double as a drawing tablet.

If you need serious processing power in a highly portable packaging, the 13-inch 2019 MacBook Pro is a great option. This model can provide you with up to 4.1GHz of Turbo Boost speed. That is enough to handle most tasks without a problem, including working with Adobe Photoshop and Final Cut X.

One of the many reasons creatives love the MacBook Pro is its display. The 13-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro delivers the same fantastic display on an LED-backlit screen with a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution. It achieves 100% of the sRGB gamut and 91% of AdobeRGB.

Audio in the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro is also noteworthy. Its speakers are the best we heard in a 13-inch notebook. They are capable of filling a large room with tunes. You may not need to plug anything into the headphone jack when processing a film or simply enjoying your favorite entertainment content.

Another recent upgrade to the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is the Touch Bar, which replaces the function keys on top of the keyboard.

Pay only $1,691 instead of its normal $1,799 when you order the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 and 256GB storage on Amazon today. That is a huge $108 discount on a high-end notebook. Place your order now while stock is available.

Looking to save on the Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, or other Apple products? Visit our curated deals page where we compile the latest discounts on premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations