Looking to score a great 144Hz monitor Black Friday deal? You’re in luck, because you can upgrade your desk setup with a superb new monitor thanks to this top-notch Black Friday monitor deal. We’ve found Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 screen — a curved panel with an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate and 2,560 x 1,440 resolution — for $130 off, and it’s now just $300, down from $430. That’s 30% off, and makes now a great time to get a high-quality display that’ll take your PC to the next level. And its 27-inch sibling is also on sale, down to $250 from $380. Combined, they’re some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

Buy Now

Today’s best 144Hz monitor Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Large 32-inch panel gives plenty of space for whatever you want to do

Fast 144Hz refresh rate is perfect for gaming

Curved panel offers an immersive experience

AMD FreeSync Premium reduces stutters and screen tearing

If you’re after a high-end gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G5 ticks a lot of boxes. Chief among its many benefits is its 144Hz refresh rate, which enables silky smooth gameplay that’s both enjoyable and immersive. Trust us when we say it’s one of those features that will make you never want to go back to a standard 60Hz panel again.

That power is contained in a massive 32-inch panel that gives you an expansive play area, whether you want to game on a big screen, edit photos in high detail, or work with multiple documents alongside each other. With a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, everything will look crisp and clear, too.

There are plenty of other bells and whistles as well. The 1ms response time is perfect for twitch shooters and high-speed gaming, while AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility helps cut out screen tearing and stuttering if you use an AMD graphics card. It supports HDR10 for superb color reproduction and vibrancy, while the display’s curved surface helps immerse you in your work and play. That all makes this a brilliant 144Hz monitor to buy this Black Friday, and an absolute bargain at just $300. It’s one of the best Black Friday monitor deals — and 4K monitor Black Friday deals — we’ve found so far.

Buy Now

Should you shop this 144Hz monitor Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

This deals season, Black Friday isn’t your only chance to score some great discounts — there’s also Cyber Monday a few days later. But should you wait until Cyber Monday to see if you can nab some even better bargains? In truth, the answer is no.

That’s because there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to find anything cheaper on Cyber Monday. Black Friday sales are incredibly popular these days, and the longer you wait, the greater chance there is that the product you want sells out.

In any case, if you buy something on Black Friday and then find it cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel the sale (if possible) or return the item and take the Cyber Monday deal instead. There’s not much risk to that, as opposed to waiting for Cyber Monday deals that might not arrive.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations