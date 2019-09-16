Deals

Amazon cuts up to $80 off this previous-model Apple iPad Wi-Fi + cellular tablet

With the announcement of a new Apple iPad, sales on previous iPad models are sprouting up across all our favorite retail websites. Amazon even lets you save up to $80 on the cellular 2018 Apple iPad. This incredible Apple iPad deal brings last year’s best 10-inch tablet down to its best price ever. Now is the time to buy if you want to own a quality LTE tablet without paying for retail price.

Usually $459, the 2018 Apple iPad Wi-Fi and cellular tablet with 32GB storage is now down to $379. You can also choose the 128GB variant for $510 instead of its usual $559. Save another $50 if you apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and order now before stocks run out. While you are at it, check out these headphone deals that can go well with your new tablet.

The 9.7-inch Apple iPad is our favorite all-around tablet. It has enough power to handle most of the tasks you are likely to do on a tablet thanks to Apple’s A10 Fusion processor with an embedded M10 coprocessor. Web browsing, playing movies and games, and skipping in and out of apps are no problem with the stellar 2018 Apple iPad.

Easily take notes or sketch using the 2018 Apple iPad by pairing it with the Apple Pencil. It also works with any Bluetooth keyboard so you can use it as a temporary laptop replacement when you need to write documents outside of the office. And with its excellent battery life, the 9.7-inch Apple iPad can even keep you entertained on the bus ride home after a full day of work.

Compatible with the upcoming iPadOS, the 2018 Apple iPad can still be a good investment despite the release of a newer version. This update is said to offer more functions that make the iPad one step closer to actually replacing your laptop. Make sure to read our iPadOS beta review to learn how you can maximize your new Apple tablet.

Whether you need a portable workstation, social media hub, or entertainment device, the 2018 Apple iPad Wi-Fi and cellular tablet is always a great option. Get it with 32GB storage at $379 or 128GB storage at $510 when you order from Amazon today. Place your order now while this Apple iPad discount is available.

