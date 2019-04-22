Share

The iPad Pro is now in its third generation, and the 2018 refresh of this premium tablet is, hands down, Apple’s best one yet. It’s on sale right now for a good discount, which is a nice treat, considering Apple hardware – particularly the shiny new stuff – doesn’t get discounted too often outside Black Friday or Prime Day. With discounts up to $150, now is a great time to score a great iPad Pro deal.

Our hands-on review named the 2018 iPad Pro both the best tablet ever and the most versatile computer that money can buy. Which is quite an honor for a device that, just a few years ago, most people considered to be nothing more than a handy multimedia device. This versatility is brought to life with a good iPad Pro keyboard case (such as Apple’s own Smart Folio) which can greatly expand the Pro’s capabilities beyond that of a simple tablet.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch:

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch:

Although the 11-inch screen of the 2018 iPad Pro gets an extra half inch over the 10.5-inch 2017 model, it’s the same overall size as its predecessor. This is thanks to shaved-down bezels that create some extra real estate for that big, beautiful Liquid Retina display. Apple has long been an industry leader when it comes to display quality, and the iPad Pro’s high-definition touchscreen features a refresh rate of 120Hz on top of superb color accuracy and sharp resolutions of 2,388 x 1,668 (11-inch) and 2,732 x 2,048 (12.9-inch).

There are two variants of the 2018 iPad Pro: one with an 11-inch display and sized-up model that comes in at 12.9 inches. Our review team handled the larger 12.9-inch version, but the hardware in both this and the 11-inch iPad Pro are the same. It runs on Apple’s snappy A12X Bionic chipset and 4GB of RAM (6GB in the 1TB model), and both tablets feature 12MP rear and 7MP front cameras.

The 11-inch and 12-inch 2018 iPad Pro tablets are both marked down on Amazon right now. The 64GB 11-inch rings in at $675 after a $125 discount, while a $149 savings brings the 12.9-inch Pro down to $850. These discounts apply to models with larger SSDs, too, if you are hoping for more hard drive space.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found iPad deals, Apple Watch deals, iPhone deals, and MacBook deals.