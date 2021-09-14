Check out this deal before you buy a MacBook Pro

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s not hard to find laptop deals from different retailers such as Dell XPS deals, but if you’ve only got eyes for Apple deals, then you’re probably not going to settle for anything other than MacBook deals. If you’ve got your eyes set on buying a MacBook Pro, you should check out Amazon’s $149 discount for the 13-inch, 256GB version of the 2020 MacBook Pro, bringing the laptop’s price down to $1,150 from its original price of $1,299.

The 2020 MacBook Pro is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, which provides an immense performance boost compared to its predecessor, and it’s equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. The 13.3-inch Retina display, meanwhile, shows sharp text and details, with True Tone technology that adjusts the screen’s white balance depending on the surrounding light. Calls and online meetings are clearer through the M1-boosted FaceTime HD camera and three-mic array, and Apple promises up to 20 hours of battery life so the MacBook Pro can keep up with you throughout each day.

When comparing the M1-equipped MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the MacBook Pro’s higher brightness rating and better color accuracy spells the difference for those who work as creatives. The MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar also offers shortcuts and features that aren’t found on the MacBook Air, for added convenience while you’re working.

You don’t have to pay full price for the MacBook Pro, as there are discounts out there like Amazon’s $149 price cut for the 13-inch, 256GB version of the 2020 MacBook Pro. This brings the laptop’s price down to $1,150 from its original price of $1,299. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so if you’ve been planning to acquire the 2020 MacBook Pro for a while, you should grab this opportunity to enjoy savings with your purchase. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you’re aiming to buy a MacBook Pro, but you’d like to look at alternatives to Amazon’s discount for the 13-inch, 256GB version of the 2020 MacBook Pro, you should check out the best MacBook deals that we’ve rounded up here. Perhaps one of these offers will catch your eye.

