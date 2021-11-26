There’s an amazing 240Hz monitor Black Friday deal out there courtesy of Samsung. Right now, you can buy the exceptional 32-inch Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor for just $600 saving you $200 off the usual price. A truly exceptional gaming monitor, it’s easily one of the best Black Friday monitor deals around. It’s just one of the best Black Friday deals out there keen to tempt you into spending money.

While you may have been thinking you could only afford to check out a 144Hz monitor Black Friday deal, you’re in luck when prices are this great for one of the best 240Hz gaming monitors out there right now. The Samsung Odyssey G7 Series is a true dream to use. That’s because it offers everything the avid gamer could need. It has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 along with that truly exceptional refresh rate of 240Hz. The latter combined with a response time of 1ms means that it can cope with the fastest action on screen without any risk of screen blurring or input lag issues. That’s further helped by G-Sync support so it pairs up beautifully with the latest graphics cards for the best picture at all times.

With 1.7 times the pixel density of full HD, the Samsung 32-inch G7 Odyssey looks gorgeous at all times making it an incredibly attractive offer for gamers keen to get the most from their hardware. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to just $600 through Samsung directly. It’s a great gaming investment for a number of years to come.

Should you shop this 240Hz Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is often a kind of rerun of the best Black Friday deals so it’s highly unlikely you’ll see anything better show up on Cyber Monday. Worse, there’s a chance that the discount you see on Black Friday is no longer there due to stock issues and the deal ending early. Don’t miss out, buy today.

It’s worth remembering that you can always cancel your order or even return the item if it’s too late and has already been shipped. That way, you won’t miss out.

