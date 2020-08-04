  1. Deals
This 27-inch Lenovo 4K monitor is an absolute steal at $230

Best Buy has come out with one of the best deals on a 27-inch 4K Ultra HD monitor we’ve seen in recent times. Right now, you can get the 27-inch Lenovo Q27q-10 for only $230. That’s a saving of $70 on the usual price of $300. When it comes to great monitor deals this is easily one of the best value offers right now, and you’d be wise to snap it up.

The 27-inch Lenovo Q27q-10 desktop monitor is ideal for using at home either for pleasure or when working from home. It’s also the right size and build to take with you for your dorm room, making this an ideal addition to the back-to-school season. That’s thanks to it offering such a clean and attractive design. It looks pretty futuristic with a sleek and narrow-bezel design that means it won’t take up any more room than it has to. It also offers up to 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles so you can easily look at it from many different perspectives. And it provides an anti-glare display so poor lighting won’t be an issue.

The 27-inch Lenovo Q27q-10 isn’t just about looks either. As mentioned, it’s a 4K Ultra HD screen which means a resolution up to 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, which is more than enough for most scenarios. It also offers a 4ms response time and a 75Hz refresh rate so the picture looks smooth whatever you’re doing. That gets even better if you have an AMD graphics card thanks to the FreeSync technology baked into the 27-inch Lenovo Q27q-10. It means that it matches the frame rate of your monitor to the graphics card, ensuring a far superior picture than a non-FreeSync screen.

With input ports for both HDMI and DisplayPort, the 27-inch Lenovo Q27q-10 is good as a work tool or even as a monitor for your favorite gaming console. With good reviews, you’re assured of a great experience however you plan on using the 27-inch Lenovo Q27q-10.

Ordinarily priced at $300, the 27-inch Lenovo Q27q-10 is only $230 right now at Best Buy. This is a limited-time only offer so if you’re keen to upgrade your screen, this is the time to do it.

