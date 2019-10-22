Curved 4K TVs are second to none when it comes to immersion, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the on-screen action — no furniture rearranging required. Better yet, Walmart has just knocked a staggering $250 off the finest model out there, the 65-inch Samsung RU7300, dropping it down to only $750 ($73/month).

You don’t have to be a movie buff to benefit from the arced screen, either. It’s ideal for families who crowd around the television to watch the latest must-see Netflix show after school and work, and a film or two over the weekend. Aside from this, it’s a perfectly standard Samsung 4K TV — not to be confused with one of its top-of-the-line, ultra-expensive QLED models.

All this means is the screen isn’t laced with a layer of Quantum Dots, which would allow it to reach a higher brightness and deliver more accurate color reproduction, although that’s not as big of a deal as it sounds. The 4K Ultra HD LED display on the 65-inch Samsung RU7300 on offer is crisp and clear enough for convenience viewers who aren’t after the crème de la crème.

Of course, the 65-inch Samsung RU7300 isn’t devoid of any of the core features that come bundled on a flagship QLED that make it deserving of the 4K TV name. There’s smart software for instant access to all of the leading streaming services, including Hulu and Netflix, and a UHD Engine for transforming HD and Full HD material into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Samsung has also decked the television out with HDR10+, the latest version of the popular HDR10 HDR standard. This can be called upon to squeeze additional detail from supported content. It does this by boosting the contrast to an expert-tuned level, on a frame-by-frame basis, to make articles that would have otherwise gone unnoticed pop, like a scuff on a shoe.

Clump this all together and you come out with a fantastic family television that’s bound to breathe fresh life into any home entertainment setup it happens to find its way into. Most importantly, it will eliminate the need to rearrange the living room whenever it’s time to watch a movie, and deliver an unparalleled experience if you all decide to bunch up in the center.

After something a bit different? There are several other 4K TV deals available right now. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio for $250, a 65-inch Samsung QLED (a higher-end take on the RU7300 on offer here) for $1,100, and a 70-inch Vizio for $700. Rather wait and see what Black Friday holds? Fear not — we’ve already started cataloging the top Black Friday TV deals.

