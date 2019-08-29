Deals

Get these 65-inch LG 4K TVs with up to $120 off during Walmart’s Labor Day sale

Labor Day 2019 is just around the corner, and Walmart is bringing out plenty of great deals on 4K TVs. This retail-giant has a wide array of TV sets to choose from, available in different models and sizes. If you are looking for the latest budget 4K TV with huge screen size, then these 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TVs should be added on your list. In celebration Labor Day, Walmart is giving away up to a $120 discount on these 4K TVs, so hurry and check them out here.

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED HDR TV 65UM6950DUB (2019 model) — $112 off

walmart drops labor day deals on lg tcl and vizio 4k tvs 65 inch ultra hd smart led hdr tv 65um6950dub

Experience 4K resolution on your high-quality content choices with the enormous screen of LG’s 65UM6950DUB 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV. It has an Active 4K high-dynamic range capability that optimizes and adjusts the picture quality of every scene in your favorite movies and TV episodes. Its multi-format 4K HDR has LG’s superior tone mapping technology that supports HLG and HDR10 features to enhance all the action.

This LG smart TV has a stunning 65-inch IPS 4K panel display with wide viewing angles. It gives you more realistic images and accurate colors, even if you’re watching from a 60-degree angle. Its quad-core processor works efficiently to reduce distracting video noise and motion blur by improving the sharpness to produce nearly 100% color accuracy.

As part of Walmart’s Labor Day sale, the company is dropping the price of this 65-inch 4K smart TV by $112, from $650 down to only $538. Walmart is also offering other payment option where you can split the cost in 12 months and pay only $53 each month.

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smartLED HDR TV 65UM6900PUA (2019 model) — $120 off

65inch lg um6900 4k tv deal 65 inch uhd smart

The LG 65UM6900PUA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED HDR TV is part of LG’s UM6900 Series that gives great gaming experience at an affordable price compared to other 4K TVs under $500. It has an incredible input lag times that enhance the motion of fast action scenes to deliver smooth movements. It is also running with LG’s updated WebOS interface for fluid navigation between apps.

For inputs, you’ll get three HDMI ports — two on the side and one on the back, and they are all HDCP 2.2 compliant. It also has two USB sockets, with one on the side and the other one is located at the back, alongside the optical audio output and the ethernet jack. Sadly, this 4K TV doesn’t have a Bluetooth function, but it has Wi-Fi connectivity compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for voice commands.

Usually listed at $650, we’ve found this huge TV discounted by a whopping $120 at Walmart as part of its Labor Day sale. Snag the LG 65UM6900PUA 65-Inch 4K Smart TV right now for only $530 or just $52 a month for 12 months.

