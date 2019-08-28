Walmart drops Labor Day deals on LG, TCL, and Vizio 4K TVs

Labor Day is still a few days away, but Walmart is already rolling out its Labor Day sales offerings for 4K TVs. Walmart has one of the most extensive selections of TV brands and models available and, as usual during sales events, the retailer has an array of tempting deals on 4K TVs. Some of the best discounts during this sale are for LG, TCL, and Vizio 4K smart TVs with HDR.

We gathered the best deals on LG, TCL, and Vizio 4K TVs from Walmart and organized them by size and ascending price. All 4K TVs are 2160p. You also may note that instead of referring to the models below as 65-inch class, for example, we said they were 65-inches, realizing that the actual dimension may vary by up to a half-inch. With those notes in mind, the following list includes the sweetest savings we found:

4K Smart TVs with HDR 43-50-inches

43-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV 43UK6200PUA — $108 off



The 43-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV, model 43UK6200PUA, has a quad-core processor and simulates 7-channel audio with LG’s Ultra Surround. WebOS smart TV manages streaming content from a menu of more than 130 providers via Channel Plus.

Usually $348, the 43-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV 43UK6200PUA is $240 during Walmart’s Labor Day sale.

50-inch VIZIO 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV (D50x-G9) — $148 off



The 50-inch VIZIO 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV (D50x-G9) has Chromecast built-in and supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This Vizio model has three HDMI ports and supports DTS Studio Sound II. Regularly priced $428, the 50-inch Vizio D50x-G9 is just $280 during this sale.

4K Smart TVs with HDR 55-inches

55-inch TCL 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart LED TV, 55S425 — $300 off



The 55-inch TCL Roku Smart TV is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible and includes the Roku smart TV interface with access to huge libraries of streaming content. Ordinarily $600, the 55-inch TCL 4K model 55S425 Roku Smart TV is just $300 during this sale.

55-inch VIZIO 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV D55x-G1 — $128 off



The 55-inch VIZIO 4K HDR Smart LED TV, model D55x-G1, has Chromecast built-in and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. DTS Studio Surround II virtual surround sound and Vizio’s WatchFree manages over-the-air streaming content. Instead of the usual $478 price, the 55-inch VIZIO 4K TV D55x-G1 is $350 right now.

55-inch LG 4K HDR Smart LED UHD TV 55UM6950DUB — $82 off



The 55-inch LG 4K HDR Smart UHD TV, model 55UM6950DUB, uses webOS to manage content including movies and television shows plus streaming services. LG’s Ultra Surround audio creates seven virtual channels from the two internal speakers. You can also use Google Assistant voice commands to manage this TV. Normally priced at $450, the 55-inch LG 4K TV model 55UM6950DUB is just $368 during this sale.

4K Smart TVs with HDR 65-inches

65-inch TCL 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV, 65S421 — $50 off



The 65-inch TCL 4K HDR Roku Smart TV, model 65S421, has access to more than 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes via the excellent Roku smart TV interface. The TCL TV also works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Normally priced at $498, the 65-inch TCL 4K TV 65S421 is just $548 at Walmart.

65-inch VIZIO 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV (D65x-G4) — $198 off



The 65-inch VIZIO model D65-G4 4K TV is Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control compatible and has Chromecast built-in so you can send content from your smartphone to the TV screen. Usually $698, the 65-inch VIZIO model D65-G4 4K TV is just $500 for this sale.

65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV 65UM6950DUB — $112 off



The 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV, model 65UM6950DUB, is Google Home compatible and runs the webOS smart TV interface. Regularly priced $650, the 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HDTV 65UM6950DUB is just $538 for this sale.

4K Smart TVs with HDR 70-75-inches

70-inch VIZIO V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV, V705-G3 — $60 off



The 70-inch VIZIO V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, model V705-G3, uses DTS Studio Sound II to fill your room with surround sound audio while you view content on the V-Series screen. It’s Google Assistant compatible with Chromecast built-in plus, the Vizio also includes VIZIO WatchFree so you can stream more than 100 channels free. Ordinarily $758, the 70-inch VIZIO V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, V705-G3 is just $698 during this sale.

TCL 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) Roku Smart LED TV (75S425) — $401 off



TCL’s 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV, model number 75S425 is Walmart’s largest TCL TV on sale and it’s an outstanding bargain at $899. This model has two 10-watt speakers and three HDMI ports, one of which is ARC. Instead of the usual $1,300, Walmart cut the price of the 75-inch TCL 4K Ultra HD Roku TV) to $899 for this sale.

75-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 75UM6970PUB — $150 off



The 75-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV, model 75UM6970PUB, employs LG ThinQ AI, the webOS interface, and Google Assistant to find and manage the content you prefer. Normally $1,100, the LQ 75-inch 4K TV is discounted to $950 for this sale.

