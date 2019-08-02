Deals

This Acer Aspire convertible laptop gets a cool $200 price cut on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
acer aspire 14 inch convertible laptop walmart deal touch notebook r5 471t 50ud

From creating PowerPoint presentations and writing term papers to researching for homework and editing videos, a quality laptop is essential to getting school stuff done. Just in time for the incoming school year, Walmart dropped the price of the Acer Aspire 14-inch convertible touchscreen laptop (R5-471T-50UD). It normally costs $749, but a hefty 37% discount makes it available for only $549.

With an excellent build quality, snappy processing features, and a solid battery life, students and professionals alike will find love with the Acer Aspire 14-inch convertible touchscreen laptop. Grab yours today and let it sail you through your everyday productivity and entertainment needs.

The key highlight of the Acer Aspire is its laptop-to-tablet versatility. Designed with a durable 360-degree hinge, you can use it in a variety of ways. There’s the laptop mode for full-on productivity and extensive typing, the tent/stand modes ideal for watching movies, and the tablet mode for complete touchscreen interaction. The hinges are built with a dual torque mechanism to ensure screen stability during the laptop mode and easy screen rotation for tablet conversion.

Powered by an Intel Core i5-6200U Processor and 8GB of RAM, this notebook can handle day-to-day computing activities as well as some complex software with ease. Whether you’re working on Photoshop, watching a movie, or browsing with various tabs open, you can count on it for lag-free performance. All in all, multitasking and switching between applications are buttery smooth.

Acer chose a decent LCD panel for the Aspire, with a pixel resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. Color accuracy, contrast, and viewing angles are surprisingly good, although its dim panel can be a bit of an issue when using it in bright light conditions. There are two speakers on the bottom to match the screen, providing sufficient sound quality for both movies and music. Battery life is also impressive, with up to nine hours of power depending on usage.

Whether you need it for school or work use, you can expect the Acer Aspire 14-inch convertible touchscreen laptop (R5-471T-50UD) to deliver dependable performance. And with its convertible touch display feature, you also get to enjoy it for multimedia consumption. Order yours today at a discounted price of $549.

Looking for more savings? Find deals on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and touchscreen laptops on our curated deals page.

