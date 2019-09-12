For many students, a laptop is an essential tool that makes learning more convenient. You can create your homework, research, or presentation almost anywhere. There are various deals on MacBooks and Chromebooks that you might check out, but if you are looking for a more flexible and affordable option, we suggest that you consider this Acer Aspire E 15 (E5-576-392H) laptop. While it usually sells for $380, Amazon dropped $70 off its price so you can snatch it today for only $310.

Boasting its 15.6-inches LED-lit widescreen display, the Acer E5-576-392H can flash stunningly brilliant pictures in rich Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution. You can binge-watch your favorite TV series and have a brilliant HD pleasure anytime you want it. The Acer TrueHarmony audio also adds to the fun as it produces clear sounds, to give you a complete entertainment experience from a portable laptop.

Exploring inside the Acer E15, you’ll be greeted by its eighth-generation Intel Core i3 processor which provides efficient performance and smooth computing power. It complements with the Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, which delivers seamless streaming and a burst of performance. It has 6GB of RAM perfect for multitasking, allowing you to run various apps at the same time. It also helps so you can browse the internet with multiple tabs opened simultaneously without any lag.

Acer made sure that you can store all your large files including photos and videos on this device, so they packed it with a 1TB hard disk drive. What’s more amazing is they added a handy compartment door at the base of the laptop, enabling you to upgrade the hard drive and memory even further.

The Aspire E Series laptops offer plenty of interesting features and engaging design. This Acer E 15, in particular, is suitable for students as it provides an exceptional battery life. You can go all day, and have up to 13.5 hours of operating time, which is important for long studying sessions. The battery is really the strongest suit of this laptop, so you can have a whole working day away from a charger.

The Acer Aspire E 15 (E5-576-392H) laptop is normally priced at $380, but Amazon cuts it by $70 so you can get it now for only $310. Take advantage of this incredible offer and order yours today.

